USMNT vs Australia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 19, 2026

USMNT will take on Australia at the Seattle Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both rivals debuted with a victory in the tournament and are aiming for another win to secure their qualification. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match USMNT vs Australia Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Friday, June 19, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch USMNT vs Australia in the USA

Viewers across the United States will be able to watch this highly awaited contest live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting clash.

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Can I watch USMNT vs Australia for free?

Fans throughout the United States can watch this featured showdown live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both offering a free five-day trial for eligible new subscribers.

With nationwide access through either service, fans won’t miss a second of the action, from the opening kick all the way through the closing moments.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The stage is set for a crucial clash between two teams that have surpassed expectations early in the tournament. The USMNT‘s win over Paraguay wasn’t entirely unexpected, but the dominant 4-1 scoreline — fueled by Christian Pulisicand a relentless attack — certainly turned heads.

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Another victory would secure advancement for the Americans against a direct rival with the same objective. Australia also impressed, upsetting Turkey 2-0 with a composed, authoritative performance to move within one win of clinching qualification.

Nestory Irankunda of Australia – Stu Forster/Getty Images

USMNT vs Australia: Predicted Lineups

USMNT (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna; Tim Weah, Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic.

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Australia (4-3-3): Mathew Ryan; Miloš Degenek, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Aziz Behich; Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O’Neill; Mathew Leckie, Awer Mabil, Nestory Irankunda.

What time is the Mexico vs South Korea match?

The match kicks off today, June 19, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM