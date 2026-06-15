Christian Pulisic update for USA vs Australia at 2026 World Cup: Mauricio Pochettino provides good sign

Mauricio Pochettino raised concern by subbing off Christian Pulisic in the USA's 2026 World Cup debut. But "Captain America" might be fit to play for the USMNT against Australia on Friday.

Christian Pulisic may not be the USMNT captain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but to say he plays an instrumental role for Mauricio Pochettino would be an understatement. Therefore, the latest comments from the USA coach about the AC Milan star’s status should make America smile.

Following Monday’s training session, Jenny Taft of FOX Sports reported that Pochettino provided a positive update on Pulisic.

“Mauricio Pochettino came over to tell us he is good, so a good sign for Christian Pulisic ahead of their match against Australia on Friday,” Taft said, adding that Pulisic had a modified training and did individual work.

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Pulisic’s halftime exit in USA’s 2026 World Cup debut raised concern

Pulisic stole the show in the first half of the USA’s 4-1 win over Paraguay in Los Angeles, helping the team go to the break with a 3-0 lead. However, “Captain America” was nowhere to be seen in the second half.

🇺🇸 @USMNT update from @JennyTaft:



“Mauricio Pochettino came over to tell us he is good, so a good sign for Christian Pulisic ahead of their match against Australia on Friday.” pic.twitter.com/AYhuMGqyAU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2026

Pochettino brought some relief by explaining that Pulisic was subbed off as a precautionary measure, pointing to a knock he suffered right before halftime.

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USMNT fans breathed an even bigger collective sigh of relief when Pulisic himself provided an update, letting everyone know that it wasn’t something serious.

In fact, the former Chelsea star dared to address his availability for USA vs. Australia. Even though he couldn’t guarantee it 100%, Pulisic suggested that he’d be ready for the USA’s second group stage match.

USA’s next game will be crucial for Group D standings

The USMNT is leading Group D with 3 points and a +3 goal differential thanks to its comprehensive victory over Paraguay, followed by Australia, who upset Turkiye 2-0 on Sunday. The USA and Australia clash on Friday, June 19, at 3:00 PM (ET) at Seattle Stadium.