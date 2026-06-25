What happens if Paraguay win, tie or lose vs Australia today at the 2026 World Cup?

Paraguay face Australia in a key Matchday 3 clash at the 2026 World Cup, where any result can impact their future in the competition.

Paraguay will play a match that could define their path in the 2026 World Cup Group D against Australia, where they will face off in a game that can determine their final positions in the standings at San Francisco Stadium, which is expected to have a very high attendance.

Following a disappointing debut against the United States, where they were clearly outplayed and fell in a resounding 4-1 loss, Paraguay showed their resilience, climbed in the FIFA rankings, and bounced back in a heated match to defeat Turkey 1-0.

The path for Australia, who sit slightly lower in the FIFA rankings, was the exact opposite. They smiled in their opening match by defeating the Turkish squad 2-0, powered by a great defensive performance and quick counterattack transitions. However, in their second match, they showed very little and fell by the same 2-0 scoreline against the host.

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What happens if Paraguay win vs Australia?

If Paraguay secure the victory against Australia, the Albirroja will reach 6 total points and automatically lock up second place in Group D, qualifying directly to the Round of 32. It doesn’t matter what happens between the USA and Turkiye, as the USMNT has already secured the top spot in the group.

Jackson Irvine of Australia.

Due to the head-to-head tiebreaker rule, this triumph would grant Paraguay an irreversible mathematical advantage over the Australians, making it impossible for the Oceanian side to surpass them by the end of the day, regardless of what happens in the simultaneous match between the United States and Turkey.

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What happens if Paraguay and Australia tie?

If Paraguay and Australia draw on the pitch, each squad will reach 4 points in the standings table. This would neutralize the head-to-head criteria and force a resort to global FIFA tiebreaker methods.

Because Australia currently possess a better overall goal difference (0) compared to Paraguay (-2), the Socceroos would claim the second direct qualification spot in the sector. However, under the expanded 48-team format, finishing the group stage with 4 points would practically guarantee that Paraguay advance to the next stage as one of the eight best third-place teams in the entire tournament.

What happens if Paraguay lose vs Australia?

A defeat against Australia would freeze Paraguay at 3 points at the close of the group stage, allowing the Australians to climb to 6 points and take the direct berth alongside the Americans.

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As the head-to-head criteria activates, the Australians would secure absolute priority over the South American squad, leaving Paraguay stuck in third place in Group D. With only 3 units and a negative goal difference that would worsen after the loss, the Albirroja would be left in a highly vulnerable situation, depending on highly complex external combinations in the other groups to try to slip through as one of the eight best third-place nations.

Group D standings