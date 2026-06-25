In which city and stadium are Paraguay vs Australia playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Paraguay need a win to keep their World Cup dreams alive, but Australia want the exact same thing. Both sides will fight for their tournament lives in one of the country's biggest and most famous stadiums.

Paraguay have a golden opportunity as they prepare to face Australia, ranked 26th by FIFA, in Match 60 of the 2026 World Cup. The highly anticipated fixture will take place at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, a venue that has already hosted multiple matches during this tournament.

Currently sitting on 3 points in Group D, Paraguay shares the exact same goal as Australia: avoid elimination and secure a spot in the knockout stage. Fans can expect a hard-fought, physical battle as both squads fight for survival.

Australia will look to bounce back under perfect playing conditions. After a tough loss to the United States, the Socceroos still have a clear path to advance and will rely on the ideal weather to help them find a winning rhythm.

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City and stadium

The Group D clash takes place in Santa Clara, California, a city with a rich sports history. Paraguay enters the matchup backed by a strong FIFA ranking, eager to prove they have what it takes to dominate on American soil.

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium features a World Cup capacity of 68,827. In addition to highly contested group stage matches, the venue is also set to host a critical knockout stage fixture later in the tournament.

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Weather and attendance

Attendance has been nearly maxed out for every match at this stadium so far. The opening game drew 67,966 fans, while the most recent match on June 22 saw an impressive crowd of 68,371. Expect another packed house as Paraguay and Australia fans fill the stands.

Conditions on the field look pristine. The daytime forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 75°F (24°C), 54% humidity, and northwest winds at 10 mph. By kickoff in the evening, skies will turn partly cloudy with a comfortable low of 57°F (14°C) and just a 10% chance of rain.