Paraguay vs Australia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 25, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Paraguay vs Australia
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Thursday, June 25, 2026
|Time
|10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FS1, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Paraguay vs Australia in the USA
Fans across the United States will be able to watch this highly anticipated contest live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.
Streaming is also available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss the action.
Can I watch Paraguay vs Australia for free?
Fans in the United States can watch this marquee matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new users may also qualify for a free five-day trial.
Each service delivers live coverage across the country, giving fans access to every major play, pivotal sequence, and game-changing moment as it unfolds.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
The spotlight in Group D falls on this crucial Matchday 3 clash, with Paraguay and Australia battling for second place. While the United States has already secured first place and Turkey has been eliminated, both remaining contenders still have plenty to play for.
Each defeated Turkeyand lost to the Americans, but Australia holds the advantage with a goal difference of 0 compared to Paraguay’s -2. A draw would be enough for the Socceroos, though Paraguay will be pushing for a victory to secure its place in the next round.
Jacob Italiano of Australia – Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Paraguay vs Australia: Predicted Lineups
Paraguay (4-4-2): Orlando Gill; Juan Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete, Agustín Sández; Andrés Cubas; Diego Gómez, Damián Bobadilla, Matías Galarza, Julio Enciso; Isidro Pitta.
Australia (3-4-2-1): Thomas Beach; Cameron Burgess, Harry Souttar, Alessandro Circati; Sebastian Italiano, Aiden O’Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler, Jordan Bos; Connor Metcalfe, Nestory Irankunda; Mohamed Toure Yengi.
What time is the Paraguay vs Australia match?
The match kicks off today, June 25, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 10:00 PM
Central Time: 9:00 PM
Mountain Time: 8:00 PM
Pacific Time: 7:00 PM