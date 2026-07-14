What is France’s updated FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup semifinal vs Spain?

France enter the 2026 World Cup semifinals as a definitive tournament favorite, but a monumental clash against Spain stand in their way as the French side keeps a close eye on the latest FIFA rankings.

France are looking to punch their ticket to the 2026 World Cup Final, but a colossal matchup against Spain stands in their way. As the French side weighs the potential scenarios of a win, a draw, or a loss to the Spaniards, it does so knowing its FIFA ranking has already shifted following a clinical 2-0 victory over Morocco.

France now sit at No. 1 globally, jumping two spots over the course of the tournament. Riding a six-game winning streak, the French national team claimed the top spot of the FIFA ranking with 1,948.97 total points, knowing that Spain are not that far from them in the FIFA ranking.

Fueled by that momentum, France are gearing up for today’s blockbuster clash against a familiar European rival. Both sides are expected to roll out aggressive starting lineups, leaving everything on the line as France and Spain add another chapter to their storied head-to-head history.

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Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as these two global powerhouses prepare to face off. For France, this marks a staggering third consecutive World Cup semifinal appearance, cementing their status as a modern soccer dynasty.

Kylian Mbappe with teammates.

France’s rollercoaster FIFA ranking history

While the French squad always boasts a lethal offensive attack, recent defensive lapses in other international windows led to some volatility in the global standings. However, Les Bleus’ backline has completely locked in during this 2026 World Cup run, explaining the team’s return to the summit after multiple ups and downs.

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Here is a look at France’s ranking trajectory over the past two years:

October to December 2024: No. 2

April to June 2025: No. 3

September 2025: No. 2

October 2025 to January 2026: No. 3

April 2026: No. 1

June 2026: No. 3

Reclaiming the No. 1 ranking serves as a powerful omen for France heading into the semifinal. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot noted that while the team doesn’t have a specific tactical plan to contain Spanish teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, Les Bleus are fully prepared to prove exactly why they are the odds-on favorites to lift the trophy.