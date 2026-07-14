The uniforms France and Spain are wearing today for 2026 World Cup semifinals

France and Spain have confirmed the uniforms they will wear for today's 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

France and Spain meet today in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a place in the tournament final at stake. Both European powers have impressed throughout the competition, and France’s result today against Spain will determine the path forward for both teams.

France have enjoyed a dominant World Cup campaign under Didier Deschamps, scoring 16 goals while conceding only two across six matches. Les Bleus cruised through the group stage with wins over Senegal, Iraq, and Norway before eliminating Sweden, Paraguay, and Morocco to reach the semifinals.

Spain booked their place in the final four after defeating Belgium 2-1 in Los Angeles. Luis de la Fuente‘s side also completed an unbeaten group stage before eliminating Austria and Portugal. FIFA has confirmed the uniform combinations both teams will wear for today’s semifinal in Arlington.

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What uniform is France wearing today?

France will wear their traditional navy blue jersey, paired with white shorts featuring red details and red socks for today’s World Cup semifinal. The French goalkeeper will be dressed in a neon green kit with black accents, including a matching jersey, shorts, and socks. France’s substitutes will wear orange training bibs on the sidelines. Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton, who will lead the officiating crew of France vs. Spain today, will wear a red shirt.

What uniform is Spain wearing today?

Spain will take the field wearing a white jersey with maroon details, complemented by maroon shorts with bronze accents and white socks featuring maroon trim. The Spanish goalkeeper will wear a yellow kit with black details, including matching jersey, shorts, and socks. Spain’s substitutes will use magenta training bibs during the match.

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