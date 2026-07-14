What happens if France win, tie or lose vs Spain today at the 2026 World Cup?

France and Spain meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Find out what happens if France win, tie, or lose today's decisive knockout match.

France and Spain meet today at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at stake. The European giants headline one of the tournament’s most anticipated matchups, with both teams aiming to keep their World Cup title ambitions alive.

France enter the semifinal in outstanding form after winning all six of their previous matches in regulation time. Didier Deschamps‘ side has scored 16 goals during the tournament and has yet to concede in the knockout rounds, eliminating Sweden, Paraguay, and Morocco. Kylian Mbappe also leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals.

Spain, led by Lamine Yamal, who believes World Cup glory is possible, arrive riding a remarkable 36-match unbeaten streak. Luis de la Fuente‘s squad reached the semifinals after defeating Austria before edging Portugal and Belgium with dramatic late goals from Mikel Merino, setting up another blockbuster clash with France.

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What happens if France beat Spain?

If France defeat Spain, Les Bleus will advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at New York/New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey, where they would continue their quest for another title.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s third goal. Al Bello/Getty Images

France would also become the first nation since Brazil (1994, 1998, and 2002) to reach three consecutive FIFA World Cup finals. In the championship match, France would face the winner of the other semifinal between Argentina and England.

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In this scenario, Spain would move into the third‑place match, where they would face the loser of the other semifinal on Saturday, July 18, in MIami. It would be their final opportunity to close out the tournament with a podium finish.

What happens if France and Spain tie?

A draw after 90 minutes will not determine the winner because FIFA World Cup knockout matches cannot end level. Keep in mind that the World Cup no longer features a golden‑goal format.

If the teams remain tied after regulation, the match will move to 30 minutes of extra time, divided into two 15-minute periods. If neither side breaks the deadlock after 120 minutes, the finalist will be decided by a penalty shootout.

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What happens if France lose to Spain today?

A loss to Spain would end France’s pursuit of a third straight World Cup final and bring their hopes of winning another title to a close in the semifinals. However, Les Bleus would not be eliminated from the tournament entirely. Instead, they would fall to the third-place playoff, where they would face the loser of the semifinal between Argentina and England.