What is Paraguay’s FIFA ranking entering 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs France?

Paraguay seek another upset as they face France in a high-octane matchup of the Round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup.

Paraguay‘s rollercoaster tournament in the 2026 World Cup seeks another peak as the team looks to upset juggernauts France in the Round of 16 with an intense weather in Philadelphia. Needless to say, per the FIFA ranking this would be a shocking result shall it happen.

Paraguay are ranked 34th in the live FIFA ranking, which represents a seven-spot climb since the beginning of the tournament. Despite a bad start, Paraguay have recomposed themselves and now have the chance to go head to head against France in the Round of 16 in Philadelphia.

With a total of 1542.48 points, Paraguay aim to keep climbing in the FIFA ranking but a tough test lies ahead. France’s FIFA ranking is just way higher than Paraguay’s and that’s a testament to Les Bleus top level.

Advertisement

Paraguay’s FIFA ranking movement during 2026 World Cup

After the first game where Paraguay lost 1-4 to the USMNT, things didn’t look great as they lost 17.30 points. A bounceback was in order vs Turkiye as their win gave them 29.34 points back in their tally.

Julio Enciso of Paraguay.

For their final match in the group stage, the tie vs. Australia provided 3.20 points for them. Then, the Round of 32 came and by eliminating Germany, Paraguay added 21.88 points.

Advertisement

Paraguay could climb more spots with a win vs France

Paraguay are less than seven points shy of Ukraine, so a good result against France will definitely help them overtake Ukraine. In fact, if they pull an unprecedented upset, they could even leapfrog South Korea, that have 1558.72 points.