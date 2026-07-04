What is the weather and temperature in Philadelphia today for Paraguay vs France at 2026 World Cup?

Check today’s weather forecast for Paraguay vs. France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including temperature, rain chances, humidity, and overall match conditions in Philadelphia.

Paraguay and France meet today in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where extreme heat is expected to be one of the biggest storylines surrounding the match.

Philadelphia is currently under an Extreme Heat Warning, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET. Temperatures are forecast to exceed 95°F (35°C), while the heat index could climb between 105°F and 110°F (40°C to 43°C), creating challenging conditions for players and fans alike.

With Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev designated for today’s match, the game is still scheduled to be played as planned, although the dangerous weather has prompted concerns throughout the tournament. FIFA is monitoring conditions closely, and mandatory cooling breaks or potential delays remain possible if conditions require additional player safety measures.

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Weather forecast for Paraguay vs France in Philadelphia

Conditions at kickoff are expected to feature intense sunshine combined with high humidity, making it one of the hottest matchdays of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Miguel Almiron of Paraguay (C) celebrates with teammates. Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Weather at kickoff (5:00 p.m. ET):

Temperature: Above 95°F (35°C)

Above 95°F (35°C) Feels-like temperature: 105°F to 110°F (40°C to 43°C)

105°F to 110°F (40°C to 43°C) Conditions: Mostly sunny with dangerous heat and high humidity

Mostly sunny with dangerous heat and high humidity Weather alert: Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. ET

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Paraguay and France meet with a quarterfinal berth at stake

Paraguay’s FIFA ranking updated ahead of the game against France adds extra context to a Round of 16 matchup shaped by two very different routes. After producing one of the tournament’s biggest shocks by eliminating four‑time world champions Germany, La Albirroja arrive with momentum and confidence.

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With several implications if France win, draw, or lose against Paraguay today, Les Bleus, meanwhile, defeated Sweden in the Round of 32 behind another outstanding attacking display led by Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise.