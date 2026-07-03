What is the furthest Australia has gone at a FIFA World Cup?

Australia’s World Cup history includes notable tournament runs, offering context for how far the Socceroos have gone on the global stage.

Australia enter another chapter of their FIFA World Cup history after once again reaching the knockout stage at the 2026 tournament. The Socceroos have become regular participants on soccer’s biggest stage, but they are still chasing their deepest-ever run in the competition.

The Australian national team has previously advanced beyond the group stage on two occasions, first at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and again at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Australia made their FIFA World Cup debut in 1974 after qualifying for the tournament in West Germany. Drawn into a difficult group, the Socceroos were eliminated after facing East Germany, host nation West Germany, and Chile. The 2026 World Cup gives Australia another opportunity to surpass that mark and establish the best tournament performance in the country’s history.

Advertisement

Australia’s World Cup finishes throughout history

Their first appearance in the knockout stage came at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Australia advanced from a challenging group featuring Brazil, Croatia, and Japan before suffering a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Italy after Francesco Totti converted a penalty in stoppage time.

Tim Cahill of Australia celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Socceroos matched that achievement at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After recovering from an opening loss to France with victories over Tunisia and Denmark, Australia reached the Round of 16, where it fell 2-1 to eventual champion Argentina despite a determined performance.

Advertisement

Australia’s World Cup finishes are:

1974 : Group stage (14th place)

: Group stage (14th place) 2006 : Round of 16 (16th place)

: Round of 16 (16th place) 2010 : Group stage (21st place)

: Group stage (21st place) 2014 : Group stage (30th place)

: Group stage (30th place) 2018 : Group stage (30th place)

: Group stage (30th place) 2022 : Round of 16 (11th place)

: Round of 16 (11th place) 2026: Tournament in progress.

Australia’s World Cup history

One of Australia’s most memorable World Cup victories came during the 2006 tournament, when Tim Cahill scored twice before John Aloisi added a stoppage-time goal in a dramatic 3-1 comeback victory over Japan. The result helped propel the Socceroos to their first-ever appearance in the knockout stage.

SurveyCan Australia reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time? Can Australia reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Since joining the Asian Football Confederation in 2006, Australia have established themself as one of Asia’s strongest national teams and continues to pursue their first-ever quarterfinal appearance at the FIFA World Cup.