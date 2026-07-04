Jhon Cordoba reportedly out of 2026 World Cup as Colombia’s striker suffers gruesome injury

Colombia will have to continue their 2026 World Cup campaign without Jhon Cordoba, arguably their best striker.

It’s a worst-case scenario for striker Jhon Cordoba as he won’t be able to play again for Colombia in the 2026 World Cup. The forward had to be subbed off during the Round of 32 match against Ghana and now the medical tests have shown a feared outcome.

Per Pipe Sierra of AS Colombia, the World Cup it’s done for the attacker. “Jhon Cordoba is out of the World Cup. He suffered an adductor tear that will keep him off the field for 4 weeks.” This means Cordoba will not only lose his chance in the Colombia vs Switzerland game, but all games that remain as long as Colombia are still alive.

This is a bad bit of news for Colombia given how impactful Cordoba is. He is too strong and powerful. Now, they lose all the physicality up front, and will have to lean more into raw speed. Depending on the matchup, Cordoba will be sorely missed.

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Who can replace Cordoba on the Colombia roster?

Luis Suarez is likely to get the starting reps once more. Suarez started the 2026 World Cup but lost his role in the first XI to Cordoba. Now, he’ll get another chance to impress, and he must, as Colombia’s options up front are now very limited.

Luis Suarez of Colombia

The other option is Juan Camilo ‘Cucho‘ Hernandez, but his profile is too similar to that of Suarez’s. Hence, the problem remains as there is no natural substitute to Cordoba on this roster.

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Scoring has been Colombia’s biggest issue in 2026 World Cup

Colombia have arguably been one of the most fun teams to watch as they are fast, electric, unpredictable, and very talented. However, their problems scoring might be their downfall.

Taking out their first game vs Uzbekistan, Colombia haven’t been able to score more than once in a game, as they beat DR Congo 1-0, tied with Portugal 0-0, and barely beat Ghana 1-0 as well.