What is the furthest Egypt has ever gone at a FIFA World Cup?

Egypt’s FIFA World Cup journey adds a new milestone in 2026, with their latest appearance offering fresh context to the team’s history on the global stage.

Egypt are enjoying the best FIFA World Cup campaign in their history after advancing to the Round of 32 at the 2026 tournament. The Pharaohs reached the knockout stage for the first time, surpassing every previous World Cup appearance since becoming the first African nation to compete in the competition.

The achievement represents another milestone for Egyptian soccer, which returned to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition. Led by a disciplined defensive approach and experienced internationals, the Pharaohs now have an opportunity to extend their historic run.

Before this edition, Egypt had never advanced beyond the opening stage of the competition. Their unbeaten group-stage campaign marked the nation’s first qualification for the knockout rounds in the modern World Cup format.

Advertisement

Egypt’s previous World Cup appearances came in 1934, 1990, and 2018. The 1934 tournament featured a straight knockout format, with Egypt becoming the first African and first Arab nation to compete at a FIFA World Cup before falling 4-2 to Hungary in the opening round.

Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt and teammates stand for the national anthem. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Egypt’s World Cup history

Egypt’s World Cup journey spans nearly a century and includes several landmark moments for African soccer. After making history in 1934, the Pharaohs returned in 1990, earning their first-ever World Cup point with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands before exiting in the group stage.

Advertisement

They qualified again in 2018, when Mohamed Salah scored twice despite Egypt losing all three group matches in Russia. The 2026 campaign has now become the most successful in Egyptian history. Remaining unbeaten throughout the group stage and reaching the Round of 32 has established a new benchmark for the national team, which continues to chase an even deeper run in North America.