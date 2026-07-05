What is the furthest Norway has ever gone at a FIFA World Cup?

Norway’s national team, known as the Vikings, is making its fourth appearance at a World Cup held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada in 2026.

Many years have passed since Norway last competed in a World Cup. Now, in 2026, they look to break past the round of 16 barrier and make their journey to the United States, Mexico, and Canada the edition in which they go the furthest in their history.

France 1938 marked the first time the Vikings participated in the tournament. Of course, at that time, the format was completely different: the World Cup began directly with a knockout stage. Norway lost 2–1 in extra time to Italy, and their run ended sooner as expected.

In 1994, also in the United States, the Scandinavian side did not fare much better. In the group stage, all teams finished level on points, and its fate was not on its side, as it was eliminated on goal difference.

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In 1998, once again in France, the Vikings‘ journey ended just short of the quarterfinals. After a strong group stage in which they even defeated Brazil, Norway once again ran into Italy in the round of 16, where they were beaten 1–0.

The Norway team line up before the World Cup A group game against Scotland.

Who is Norway’s all-time top scorer?

Erling Haaland holds the prestigious crown as the all-time top scorer for the Norway national team, boasting an astonishing 60 goals in just 53 appearances. A generational talent renowned for his incredible athleticism, clinical positioning, and ruthless efficiency in front of goal, the prolific striker surpassed the legendary, decades-old record previously held by Jørgen Juve since the 1930s.

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Averaging more than a goal per game, Haaland’s historic goalscoring exploits continue to elevate Norwegian soccer onto the global stage.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.

The most famous victory

Norway’s most resonant and celebrated victory in World Cup history came at France 1998 with their historic 2–1 triumph over powerhouse Brazil. In a dramatic group-stage finale, they pulled off a stunning late comeback, secured by a legendary Kjetil Rekdal penalty in the dying minutes, to defeat the reigning world champions and seal a memorable qualification to the knockout stages.