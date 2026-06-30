How many matches has Gianni Infantino attended at the 2026 World Cup?

Gianni Infantino has been seen at a large number of matches during the 2026 World Cup, something that has caught the attention of many, but how does he do it?

Gianni Infantino has firmly established his presence at the 2026 World Cup, successfully attending 24 matches during the intense opening weeks of the expanded tournament. Moving across the continent with remarkable speed, the FIFA president frequently managed to watch two different games on the very same day.

According to data published by BBC Sport, tracking his public appearances reveals that he hit this 24-match milestone across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. His relentless schedule meant utilizing a highly efficient, high-speed itinerary to keep up with the action.

The frantic pace of his multi-city tour concluded its group stage run in Miami, where he watched Portugal play Colombia. This finalized a heavy schedule that saw him jump from stadium to stadium before the knockout rounds even began.

Advertisement

Tracking the mileage and sky-High costs of a continental tour

BBC Sport reports that the private jet linked to Infantino logged at least 31,144 miles and spent over 66 hours airborne across 27 distinct flights. Operating a massive Gulfstream G650ER, the aircraft burned through an estimated 1,817 liters of fuel per hour to keep up with his packed calendar.

Infantino’s traveling route, data by FlightRadar24. (Made with Gemini AI, based on BBC Sports infographic)

While official financial figures remain private, operating a luxury aircraft of this caliber for dozens of hours easily climbs deep into six-figure territory. This heavy flying generated roughly 500+ tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent, a huge environmental footprint.

Advertisement

Is constant stadium hopping truly necessary for the FIFA chief?

FIFA defended the strategy by stating that the president routinely travels with officials to efficiently engage with member associations during major tournaments. They emphasized that private charters are only utilized when commercial options prove ineffective for his demanding schedule.