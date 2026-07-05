Brazil eliminated by Erling Haaland, Norway: What’s the Selecao’s worst World Cup finish ever?

After losing at the hands of Norway, Brazil have been eliminated early from the 2026 World Cup, experiencing a feeling they haven't been through too often.

A bad beginning makes a bad ending, and that’s exactly what Brazil experienced at the 2026 World Cup. Dealing with all sorts of drama coming into the tournament and finishing in their worst position ever in CONMEBOL qualifying, Brazil laid another egg in soccer’s biggest tournament, and Norway knocked them out early in the Round of 16 thanks to a performance for the ages from Erling Haaland.

Brazilians will wonder: Why didn’t Vinicius Jr. take Brazil’s penalty against Norway? Unfortunately, no answer will ease their aching hearts. For the second time since the FIFA World Cup reintroduced the current group-stage and knockout-stage format in 1986, Brazil have failed to advance past the Round of 16. The last time it happened for the five-time World Cup champions was in 1990. As for the Vikings, Norway are playing England or Mexico in the quarterfinals next.

Calling this finish the worst ever for Brazil is complicated and subjective because the tournament format has changed so much through the years. But the fact Brazil went one-and-done could be a strong indicator of how rough recent times have been for the Selecao. As for the 2026 World Cup, Brazil are out—although some might say they were never really in it.

Advertisement

In 1930 and 1966, Brazil were eliminated in the opening round, but the tournament format was very different from the 48-team system implemented in 2026. On paper and by definition, those were Brazil’s worst finishes ever at a World Cup.

Erling Haaland, the architect of Brazil’s early elimination.

Brazil’s most painful defeats in World Cup history

However, neither of those eliminations even scratches the surface when it comes to Brazil’s most gut-wrenching World Cup exits. That distinction is reserved for the outcomes in the two World Cups the country hosted.

Advertisement

In 1950, the infamous “Maracanazo” occurred. In the 1950 World Cup final, a heavily overlooked Uruguayan side took down the hosts in improbable fashion and sent the country down a rabbit hole of gloom and despair.

In 2014, Brazil looked on track to avenge that 64-year-old memory and conquer the championship again—for the first time on home soil. However, they were handed the worst humiliation in national team history. Brazil were eliminated by Germany, who blew them out of the water, immortalizing the unforgettable 7-1 scoreline that no soccer fan will ever forget.

Brazil kept streak alive, but in vain

Needless to say, both those losses hurt—and still do—more than the recent misstep against Norway. Looking at the glass half full, a fact remains: Brazil have never fallen short of the Round of 16 since the World Cup expanded beyond 20 national teams.

Advertisement

Still, reaching the Round of 16 only to be eliminated isn’t something Brazil will celebrate. They have won five World Cup titles and are far too big in the soccer world to cherish something so minuscule.