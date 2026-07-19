What songs were performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final closing ceremony? Full setlist

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony brought together top performers for a special musical celebration. From the opening act to the final performance, the complete song list became one of the most searched details.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony transformed the last match of the tournament into a global entertainment spectacle, with FIFA bringing together some of the biggest names in music before kickoff.

The songs performed during the closing ceremony included “Sunflower”, performed by artists Post Malone and Swae Lee, along with other musical moments from the star-studded lineup.

From the opening performance and first song to the final moments before the match, FIFA used music and entertainment to highlight the global impact of soccer’s biggest competition…

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What was the full setlist for the 2026 World Cup Final closing ceremony?

The full setlist for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final closing ceremony included performances by Post Malone, IShowSpeed, Swae Lee and more, with FIFA bringing together some of the biggest names in music.

The pre-match show celebrated the end of the historic tournament with a mix of global hits, special performances and entertainment moments watched by fans around the world. So far, the songs performed were:

Champions — IShowSpeed

Chrome Heartbreaker* — Post Malone

Wow. — Post Malone

Sunflower — Post Malone ft. Swae Lee

Desire — Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini ft. Nicole Scherzinger