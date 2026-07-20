Connor Bedard wishes for Patrick Kane’s return to Blackhawks amid injury recovery

Add Connor Bedard to the list of those excited about Patrick Kane potentially returning to the Chicago Blackhawks for the 2026-27 NHL season.

After months of speculation and suspense, Connor Bedard has re-signed with the Chicago Blackhawks on a five-year, $75 million contract. Now that he’s finally locked in the Windy City, he sent a strong message to the organization. In a long-awaited media availability, Bedard touched on several key topics, including the buzz surrounding Patrick Kane and his potential return to Chicago for the 2026-27 NHL season.

“I hope so. I don’t know what I could say to persuade [Kane’s] decision. We’d all be so excited to have a player and a guy like that,” Bedard admitted, via Sportsnet. “I can’t imagine his first game back at the [United Center], the reaction he would get and how much juice that would bring to not only our team but our fans, as well. That would be incredible to get to play with him and learn from him. Hopefully he decides to come back. It would make us a way better team. He’s still an amazing player.”

Bedard has long yearned for an elite teammate to join his line and the squad in Chicago. Through his first three seasons in the NHL, Bedard has won the Calder Memorial Trophy and put up impressive numbers, but he’s been about as far from team success as anyone could be.

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Although he’ll turn 38 next season, Kane could still help the Blackhawks. He knows his way around the city and the organization, has plenty of experience when it comes to winning, and could add veteran leadership to one of the youngest lineups in the league.

Patrick Kane has yet to make a decision on his next team.

Kane’s status

After signing one-year deals with the Detroit Red Wings in three consecutive free agencies, it seems Kane has had enough of Detroit, or vice versa. Either way, it seems “Showtime” won’t be back in Motor City for the 2026-27 NHL season.

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According to a report from Chris Chelios, Kane’s pending decision will come down to the Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks. For the time being, Kane remains a UFA ahead of the upcoming NHL campaign.

Last season, he signed a one-year, $3 million deal. If he’s looking for anything around that neighborhood, there’s no financial excuse as to why Chicago wouldn’t go after him. As things stand, the Hawks have about $14 million available in cap space, per PuckPedia.

Bedard on staying in Chicago

Although the offseason shoulder injury was an ice-cold bucket for Bedard ahead of a crucial year with the Blackhawks, he remains in high spirits, and he made that clear as he addressed the media for the first time since signing the five-year extension.

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After fellow RFA Leo Carlsson signed an offer sheet, there was speculation Bedard could go down a similar path. However, the recently turned 21-year-old (July 17) didn’t plan to go anywhere and wasn’t going to force his team’s hand, no matter how long it took to settle on a new contract.

“Like I’ve said so much — and it’s not anything fake — Chicago is really the only place I want to play,” Bedard said, via Chicago Sun-Times. “Seeing the growth of our young guys and just how good of a group we are in the room, how tight it is, how much fun we have. I’m very happy to get this deal signed and just focus on the team.”

Bedard embraces adversity amid injury recovery

While fans around the league often complain about how uneventful the offseason can sometimes be, the Hawks would actually like some calm for a change. On July 8, the Blackhawks announced Bedard had undergone successful surgery on his left shoulder and will be out for approximately four months. That means Bedard will likely miss the first month of the 2026-27 campaign.

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Though it’s deflating to suffer what he called a “fluky” injury and to miss games due to health reasons for the third time in four seasons in the league, Bedard believes it could all work out for the better.

‘‘It’s a terrible part of the game,’’ Bedard admitted, per Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘But for me, to have this next little bit and go through that adversity and try to get stronger mentally, that’s how I’m looking at it. And then [when I] come back [I’m] not going to be scared.’’

Big season loading for Bedard

A big season awaits Bedard, one in which the Blackhawks will look to take a firm step forward. Perhaps it will also be Bedard’s first year as captain in the NHL. Chicago has yet to announce who will wear the “C.” If Kane returns, it could complicate Bedard’s candidacy—or it may not.

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Only time will tell, and there’s plenty of it left before the puck drops on the Hawks’ season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 29 at T-Mobile Arena.