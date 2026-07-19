What time does the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show start?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will introduce a historic halftime show unlike anything seen before at the tournament. Find out when fans should be ready and what to expect from FIFA's first-ever mid-match performance.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final won’t just crown a world champion—it will also introduce a tradition never before seen at soccer‘s biggest event. For the first time, FIFA is adding a halftime show to the tournament’s championship match.

As kickoff approaches at New York New Jersey Stadium, many fans are wondering exactly when the performance will begin. Unlike the published kickoff time, the halftime show doesn’t have a fixed clock.

Its start depends on when the first half ends, including any stoppage time, although FIFA expects the extended intermission to last around 25 to 30 minutes, with the concert itself running for approximately 11 minutes.

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When does the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show begin?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show is expected to begin at approximately 3:50 PM ET on Sunday, July 19, although the exact start time will depend on first-half stoppage time.

Fireworks display during the Opening Ceremony ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match (Source: Angel Delgado/Getty Images)

With kickoff scheduled for 3:00 PM ET, the opening 45 minutes should conclude around 3:45 PM, followed by a few minutes for players to leave the field and the stage to be assembled before the performance begins.

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Unlike the Super Bowl, soccer matches don’t stop on a fixed clock. The referee determines how much stoppage time is added at the end of the first half, meaning the halftime show cannot have an official start time in advance.

If there are injuries, VAR reviews, substitutions or lengthy delays, the performance could begin a few minutes later than expected. FIFA has confirmed that this will be the first halftime show in the history of a FIFA World Cup Final.