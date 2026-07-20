Shedeur Sanders details how his battle with Deshaun Watson is going as both seek Browns QB1 status

The Cleveland Browns know the NFL season is rapidly approaching and with that, a decision must be made. While the coaching staff decides who their starting quarterback will be, Shedeur Sanders broke the silence on how the battle is going against Deshaun Watson.
Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Sanders stated, “We’re both trying to be the best version of ourselves we could be. So we’re not going to let anything get in between of that.” Sanders then added, “So it’s a level of respect that we all in the quarterback room have for each other.”
Sanders also admitted neither him nor Watson are emotional over things they can control. Hence, it seems like a healthy competition is going on within the Browns confines. Early reports stated Watson was ahead of Sanders, but many things have happened and preseason could be key to decide who goes first in the pecking order.
Either Watson or Sanders must impress as they have massive help
While the Browns might not have the best roster by any means, they did reinforce their wide receiver room heavily. Names like Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston will certainly help whoever gets the starting nod under center.
Browns QBs and receivers working out together ahead of training camp next week.— The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) July 19, 2026
Whether you believe in Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, whether you think it’s the worst QB room in the league…
As a Browns fan, it’s just good to see the players focused on being their best…
The wideouts and the quarterbacks have been working, polishing and establishing chemistry between them. That is key for the team to get to a good offensive place, something that is a must for Cleveland.
Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson’s comparisons
Watson is an NFL veteran while Sanders will only be a sophomore next season. Hence, take the following table comparing their numbers with a pinch of salt. Still, it provides a look on how they are as playmakers.
|Statistic / Metric
|Deshaun Watson
|Shedeur Sanders
|Current Age
|30 years old
|24 years old
|NFL Experience
|9 Seasons (Drafted 2017)
|1 Season (Drafted 2025)
|Games Played / Started
|73 GP / 72 GS
|8 GP / 7 GS
|Quarterback Record
|37–35–0
|3–4–0
|Pass Completion %
|66.2%
|56.6%
|Passing Yards
|17,904
|1,400
|Passing Touchdowns (TDs)
|123
|7
|Interceptions (INTs)
|48
|10
|NFL Passer Rating
|98.8
|68.1
|Rushing Yards (Attempts)
|2,142 yards (400 attempts)
|169 yards (21 attempts)
|Rushing Yards Per Carry
|5.4 YPC
|8.0 YPC
|Rushing Touchdowns
|20
|1
|Sacks Taken (Yards Lost)
|244 (1,432 yards)
|23 (164 yards)
|Fumbles (Fumbles Lost)
|41 (14)
|2 (1)