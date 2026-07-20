Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

Shedeur Sanders details how his battle with Deshaun Watson is going as both seek Browns QB1 status

The Cleveland Browns need to decide who their starting quarterback will be as the NFL preseason approaches. Shedeur Sanders has opened up about competing with Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson #4 and Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Cleveland Browns
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesDeshaun Watson #4 and Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns know the NFL season is rapidly approaching and with that, a decision must be made. While the coaching staff decides who their starting quarterback will be, Shedeur Sanders broke the silence on how the battle is going against Deshaun Watson.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Sanders stated, “We’re both trying to be the best version of ourselves we could be. So we’re not going to let anything get in between of that.” Sanders then added, “So it’s a level of respect that we all in the quarterback room have for each other.”

+ Follow us

Sanders also admitted neither him nor Watson are emotional over things they can control. Hence, it seems like a healthy competition is going on within the Browns confines. Early reports stated Watson was ahead of Sanders, but many things have happened and preseason could be key to decide who goes first in the pecking order.

Either Watson or Sanders must impress as they have massive help

While the Browns might not have the best roster by any means, they did reinforce their wide receiver room heavily. Names like Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Cedric Tillman, KC Concepcion, and Denzel Boston will certainly help whoever gets the starting nod under center.

The wideouts and the quarterbacks have been working, polishing and establishing chemistry between them. That is key for the team to get to a good offensive place, something that is a must for Cleveland.

See also

Steelers linked to Baker Mayfield as potential Aaron Rodgers’ successor

Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson’s comparisons

Watson is an NFL veteran while Sanders will only be a sophomore next season. Hence, take the following table comparing their numbers with a pinch of salt. Still, it provides a look on how they are as playmakers.

Statistic / MetricDeshaun WatsonShedeur Sanders
Current Age30 years old24 years old
NFL Experience9 Seasons (Drafted 2017)1 Season (Drafted 2025)
Games Played / Started73 GP / 72 GS8 GP / 7 GS
Quarterback Record37–35–03–4–0
Pass Completion %66.2%56.6%
Passing Yards17,9041,400
Passing Touchdowns (TDs)1237
Interceptions (INTs)4810
NFL Passer Rating98.868.1
Rushing Yards (Attempts)2,142 yards (400 attempts)169 yards (21 attempts)
Rushing Yards Per Carry5.4 YPC8.0 YPC
Rushing Touchdowns201
Sacks Taken (Yards Lost)244 (1,432 yards)23 (164 yards)
Fumbles (Fumbles Lost)41 (14)2 (1)
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions