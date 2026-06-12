Which and how many artists are playing at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony before USA vs Paraguay in LA?

As USA and Paraguay prepare to kick off the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Los Angeles Stadium will first host a star-powered celebration. But who will take the stage, and how big is FIFA's musical lineup for the historic opener?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will officially arrive in Los Angeles with a celebration built to match the scale of the biggest tournament in soccer history. Before the match, fans will witness a pre-match spectacle that blends global music stars.

FIFA has confirmed that eight artists will take part in the opening ceremony before USA vs. Paraguay. Katy Perry and Future headline the show, while Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla round out the international music lineup.

Country duo Dan + Shay will perform the United States national anthem, while Paraguayan group Purahei Soul has been selected to sing Paraguay’s anthem. Actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis will also appear as an ambassador.

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Why did FIFA choose this lineup for the opening ceremony?

According to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the artists were selected to showcase America’s influence on music and entertainment while highlighting the many communities and diasporas that shape the country’s identity.

“The lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country“, Infantino said.

He added that the Los Angeles celebration is intended to represent “the extraordinary scale” of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be the largest edition ever, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches.

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That philosophy is evident in the artists FIFA selected. Katy Perry and Future bring two of the most recognizable sounds in American pop culture, representing mainstream pop and hip-hop.

Brazilian superstar Anitta was included as a nod to the growing influence of Latin music in the United States, particularly in multicultural cities such as Los Angeles, where Hispanic communities have long helped shape the local cultural landscape.

The addition of LISA, one of the world’s biggest K-pop stars through BLACKPINK, reflects FIFA’s effort to appeal to younger audiences and the enormous global popularity of Korean entertainment. Rema and Tyla, meanwhile, symbolize the worldwide rise of Afrobeats and African pop music.

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FIFA also ensured that the ceremony remained connected to the match itself. Country duo Dan + Shay will perform the United States national anthem, while Paraguayan folk group Purahei Soul will sing Paraguay‘s anthem before kickoff.