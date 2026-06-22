Who are Messi, Argentina playing in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup? Possible opponents

Argentina defeated Austria in their second Group J match at the 2026 World Cup and secured a place in the Round of 32. Who could they face next?

The Argentina national team came through a tough match against Austria, winning 2-0 and securing its place in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Now, it will be a matter of seeing who Lionel Messi’s team will face in the next stage.

There are several scenarios to consider moving forward. First and foremost, Argentina will have to wait and see that Jordan does not defeat Algeria, which would secure first place in the group for La Albiceleste.

If Lionel Scaloni’s side ultimately finishes top of the group, attention will shift elsewhere. Its Round of 32 opponent will be one of the four teams from Group H.

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Scenarios for Argentina in the Round of 32

If Argentina secure first place in Group J, they would inevitably face the second-placed team from Group H in the next round: Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay, or Saudi Arabia.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.

After two matchdays in the group, Spain lead with four points, Cape Verde and Uruguay both have two, and Saudi Arabia sit last with one point. That said, any of these four teams could still finish second.

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Position – Team Points GP/GD (GF) 1 – Spain 4 2/+4 (4) 2 – Uruguay 2 2/0 (3) 3 – Cape Verde 2 2/0 (2) 4 – Saudi Arabia 1 2/-4 (1)

In the final matchday, Spain and Uruguay will play a crucial game for both teams’ chances, with the Europeans in a stronger position. Meanwhile, Cape Verde will look to pull off an upset against Saudi Arabia, a side that also still has a chance of finishing second in the group. If Argentina somehow finish second, they will face the winner of Group H.

Group H Matchday 3

Looking ahead in the short term, Lionel Messi and his teammates will have to wait for the outcome of these two matches to find out who they will ultimately face.

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