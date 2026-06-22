Argentina vs Austria LIVE: Lineups confirmed! Lionel Messi chases 2026 World Cup Round of 32 spot

Argentina face Austria in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group J clash as Lionel Messi looks to lead La Albiceleste into the Round of 32. Follow our live minute‑by‑minute coverage.

Argentina return to action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday when Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste face Austria at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A victory would secure Argentina’s place in the Round of 32 and move the defending world champions one step closer to winning Group J.

[Watch Argentina vs Austria in the USA on Fubo]

Messi enters the match after a historic performance against Algeria, scoring a hat trick in Argentina’s 3-0 opening victory. The three goals allowed the Argentine captain to draw level with Miroslav Klose atop the all-time World Cup scoring list with 16 goals, adding another milestone to his legendary international career.

Austria will provide a difficult challenge after opening the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Jordan. Goals from Romano Schmid, an own goal byYazan Al-Arab, and a late penalty from Marko Arnautovic lifted Ralf Rangnick‘s side to three points, setting up a showdown between the top two teams in Group J.