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Argentina vs Austria LIVE: Lineups confirmed! Lionel Messi chases 2026 World Cup Round of 32 spot

Argentina face Austria in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group J clash as Lionel Messi looks to lead La Albiceleste into the Round of 32. Follow our live minute‑by‑minute coverage.

Lionel Messi of Argentina (left) and Romano Schmid of Austria.
© Michael Steele-Christian Hofer/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina (left) and Romano Schmid of Austria.

Argentina return to action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday when Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste face Austria at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A victory would secure Argentina’s place in the Round of 32 and move the defending world champions one step closer to winning Group J.

[Watch Argentina vs Austria in the USA on Fubo]

Messi enters the match after a historic performance against Algeria, scoring a hat trick in Argentina’s 3-0 opening victory. The three goals allowed the Argentine captain to draw level with Miroslav Klose atop the all-time World Cup scoring list with 16 goals, adding another milestone to his legendary international career.

Austria will provide a difficult challenge after opening the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Jordan. Goals from Romano Schmid, an own goal byYazan Al-Arab, and a late penalty from Marko Arnautovic lifted Ralf Rangnick‘s side to three points, setting up a showdown between the top two teams in Group J.

Austria lineup confirmed!

Austria’s starting XI: Alexander Schlager; Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba (C); Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Paul Wanner; Michael Gregoritsch.

Today's Referes

The match will be officiated by a FIFA‑appointed crew led by Amin Mohamed of Egypt.
  • Referee: Amin Mohamed (Egypt)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Mahmoud Abouelregal (Egypt)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Ahmed Hossam Taha (Egypt)
  • Reserve assistant referee: Diego Sanchez Rojo (Spain)
  • Fourth Official: Alejandro Hernández (Spain)
  • VAR: Mamdouh Ashour (Egypt)
  • Support video assistant referee: Tatiana Guzman (Nicaragua)

Kickoff time and how to watch!

The match between Argentina and Austria is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Monday, June 22, 2026, at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium).
 In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

Argentina vs Austria clash in their second 2026 World Cup game in Dallas

Welcome to our live blog! This time, Argentina face Austria at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A win would secure Argentina’s place in the Round of 32 and move the defending world champions one step closer to winning Group J. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates from Dallas.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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