Who is Colombia playing in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup? Possible opponents

Colombia are widely expected to make a deep run in the knockout stages, and after securing a crucial victory over the DR Congo, the Colombian side is on the verge of punching their ticket to the next round of the tournament.

Colombia have officially punched their ticket to the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup. Following a decisive victory over the DR Congo, Los Cafeteros are already shifting their focus to their potential opponents in the Round of 32.

Earlier in the day, Portugal temporarily claimed the top spot in Group K courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo brace against Uzbekistan. However, Colombia’s subsequent win keep them neck-and-neck with the Portuguese; a draw in their upcoming head-to-head clash would be enough for Colombia to potentially secure the top seed in the bracket depending on goal differential.

If Colombia win the group, they are slated to face one of the best third-place finishers from Group D, E, I, J, or L in the Round of 32. As the standings sit right now, that matchup would pit Colombia against Croatia, following the European side’s victory over Panama in Group L.

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After Luis Diaz put on a masterclass in the opener against Uzbekistan, the Colombian side look primed to unleash their elite talent in the knockout rounds. The squad has sent a clear message to the rest of the field that they are ready to contend with anyone in the next stage.

¡𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐬 𝟑 𝐩𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐚 𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐢́𝐬! 🤩



𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐝𝐞 𝐞𝐥 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐨 𝐝𝐞 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐎𝐒 𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐫𝐚 🥹🔥



🇨🇴 1-0 🇨🇩

⚽️ Daniel Muñoz #ConOrgulloColombiano🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/3glV2IDjkO — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 24, 2026

Other potential opponents for Colombia

Depending on how the final matchday of the group stage shakes out, Colombia’s knockout-stage panorama could shift drastically, especially if they drop their final group match to Portugal. Here is a breakdown of the other nations that could emerge as potential round-of-32 opponents:

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Group D: Paraguay (3 pts) – Australia

Group E: Ecuador (1 pt) – Ivory Coast

Group I: Senegal (0 pts) – Norway/Iraq

Group J: Algeria (3 pts) – Austria

Group L: Croatia (3 pts) – Ghana/Panama

When will Colombia play against their potential rival?

While their exact opponent remains up in the air, Colombia already know the date and setting for their knockout opener should they win Group K.

Fixture: Winner Group K vs. 3rd place Group D/E/I/J/L

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Venue: Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium) — Kansas City, Missouri