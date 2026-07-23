Caitlin Clark faces suspension from WNBA after Fever win vs Sun

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever cruised to a dominant 123-88 victory over the Connecticut Sun, but the game ended with a new concern for the WNBA superstar.

Clark picked up her seventh technical foul of the 2026 season, putting her just one technical away from an automatic suspension under league rules. As a consequence, a huge controversy sparked.

The incident has only added to the growing debate surrounding the physical treatment Clark has received throughout the season. Now, in the race to the playoffs, the Indiana Fever cannot afford to lose Caitlin.

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Why did Caitlin Clark receive a technical foul in Fever vs Sun?

The technical foul occurred during the closing seconds of the third quarter, with Indiana already holding a commanding 95-67 lead. After receiving a foul, Clark exchanged words with Saniya Rivers, responding with the remark: “Check the scoreboard.” Officials assessed both players a technical foul for the discussion, bringing Clark’s season total to seven.

Could Caitlin Clark be suspended in WNBA?

Yes. Because she now has seven technical fouls, Caitlin Clark is one technical foul away from an automatic suspension under WNBA disciplinary rules. That means any additional technical during the regular season could force the Fever to play without their biggest star.

The situation comes amid continued controversy across the WNBA, as many fans and analysts argue that Clark has been subjected to excessive physical play throughout the season.

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Her rapid rise in popularity has brought unprecedented attention to the league, and every hard foul or heated exchange involving the Fever guard has become a major talking point.

With Indiana battling for playoff positioning, the Fever will now hope Clark can avoid another technical foul and remain available for the remainder of the regular season.