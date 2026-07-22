Report: MLS investigating Inter Miami over Casemiro signing

MLS has opened an investigation into Inter Miami following Casemiro's signing, with the league reviewing a possible tampering violation involving the Brazilian midfielder's acquisition.

Inter Miami have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, but the move has immediately come under scrutiny after Major League Soccer announced it’s investigating the club for a possible tampering violation. The league confirmed it’s reviewing the circumstances surrounding the transfer while gathering additional information.

According to an official league statement, “Major League Soccer is reviewing a tampering allegation against Inter Miami CF. The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete. While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation.”

The investigation centers on MLS discovery rights, a mechanism that grants clubs exclusive negotiating priority for certain players. Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy reached an agreement that allows Miami to acquire Casemiro’s discovery rights, but MLS will not disclose the compensation package until the review is complete.

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The veteran midfielder joins Miami after leaving Manchester United, adding another high-profile international star to the club’s roster. Casemiro is expected to strengthen a squad that already features some of the biggest names in world soccer as Inter Miami resumes their MLS campaign.

Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Inter Miami has faced MLS sanctions before

This isn’t the first time Inter Miami has found itself under league scrutiny. In 2021, MLS sanctioned the club after an investigation concluded that it had violated the league’s salary budget rules by underreporting player compensation. The penalties included a $2 million fine, suspensions for club executives, and significant reductions in allocation money over multiple seasons.

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More recently, Inter Miami also clashed with the league after Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba were suspended for missing the MLS All-Star Game without documented injuries, prompting public criticism from club owner Jorge Mas.

Casemiro brings elite experience to Miami

Despite the ongoing investigation, Casemiro is eligible to join Inter Miami after signing a short-term contract through the summer of 2027, with an option that could extend the agreement until 2029.

The 34-year-old arrives following a strong final season with Manchester United, where he scored nine goals. Before moving to England in 2022, Casemiro established himself as one of the most decorated midfielders in modern soccer during an extraordinary spell with Real Madrid, winning five UEFA Champions League titles.

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Whether the league’s investigation results in any sanctions remains to be seen, but Casemiro’s arrival further reinforces Inter Miami’s ambition to remain one of MLS’s marquee clubs both on and off the field.