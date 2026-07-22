Lionel Messi headlines FIFA’s best team of 2026 World Cup without Cristiano Ronaldo

As expected given his stellar stats and massive impact for Argentina, Lionel Messi headlines FIFA’s Fan XI for the 2026 World Cup, a list from which longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo was notably absent.

Here is the FIFA 2026 World Cup Fan XI:

Goalkeeper: Vozinha (Cape Verde)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Spain), Marc Cucurella (Spain), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Dayot Upamecano (France)

Midfielders: Rodri (Spain), Michael Olise (France), Jude Bellingham (England)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Erling Haaland (Norway), Kylian Mbappe (France)

Alongside Messi, who was snubbed of the Golden Ball prize won by Rodri, Argentina earned another nod with Lisandro Martinez, who stood out as one of the tournament’s premier defenders. It’s worth noting that this official lineup was selected entirely by global fan votes.

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Your FIFA Dream XI is here ⭐



Your favourite players, chosen by fans around the world. This is the FIFA Dream XI powered by @aramco#FIFAWorldCup #DreamXI — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 22, 2026

Ronaldo left off the squad

Despite netting three goals during the tournament, Ronaldo’s overall performance—and Portugal’s early knockout exit—wasn’t enough to earn him a spot among the elite. Stacked against the rest of the frontline, he simply couldn’t match the output: Haaland bagged seven goals, Messi notched eight, and Mbappe led the tournament with a staggering 10 goals.

Ronaldo was also left off the shortlist for the tournament’s Goal of the Tournament, which featured highlights from Messi, Bellingham, and Mbappe. It was a forgettable World Cup campaign for the Portuguese icon, with advanced age and the lesser competition level of his domestic league likely taking a toll on his sharpness.

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Cape Verde’s Vozinha earns shock selection

The biggest surprise on the roster was Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha. The veteran stopper captivated fans worldwide with heroic displays against powerhouses Spain and Argentina, two of the finest performances by a goalkeeper in the entire tournament.

His on-field heroics were mirrored by an emotional off-field storyline involving his mother, who initially faced entry restrictions before finally arriving in time to watch him play. That touching moment, paired with his leadership during Cape Verde’s dramatic run that ended in an extra-time heartbreak against Argentina, clearly resonated with voters.

Messi earns third career World Cup XI selection

By securing his place in the tournament’s top lineup once again, Messi adds yet another accolade to his legendary resume. This marks the third time the Argentine maestro has earned Best XI honors at a World Cup, following his previous selections in Brazil (2014) and Qatar (2022).

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