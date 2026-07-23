What happens if Benfica win, tie or lose today vs St Gallen in first leg of Europa League 2nd qualifying round?

Benfica face St. Gallen today in the first leg of the Europa League second qualifying round. Find out what happens if Benfica win, tie, or lose in Switzerland.

Benfica begin their 2026-27 UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign today with a visit to St. Gallen in the first leg of the second qualifying round. The match will be played at Kybunpark in Switzerland, with both teams aiming to take an advantage into next week’s decisive return leg in Lisbon.

The Portuguese giants return to European action looking to move one step closer to the league phase, while St. Gallen hopes to capitalize on home-field advantage against one of the competition’s most accomplished clubs. Italian referee Luca Pairetto will oversee the first meeting between the two sides.

Unlike a knockout match decided in a single game, today’s contest is only the opening chapter of a two-legged series. The outcome will shape the tie heading into the return leg at Estádio da Luz, where the aggregate winner will be determined.

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What happens if Benfica beat St. Gallen?

If Benfica win today, they will take an aggregate lead into the second leg at Estádio da Luz on July 30. However, the Portuguese club would not qualify for the next round today.

Players of Benfica pose for a team photograph. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

The overall winner will only be determined after both legs are completed, meaning Benfica would still need to protect or improve their advantage in the return match, and in this scenario, St. Gallen would head into the second leg at a disadvantage.

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What happens if Benfica and St. Gallen tie?

If today’s match ends in a draw, everything will remain to be decided in the second leg in Lisbon. With the aggregate score level, both teams would enter the return match with an equal chance of advancing, making next week’s meeting the decisive contest in the tie.

What happens if Benfica lose today?

If Benfica lose the first leg, St. Gallen would take the advantage into the return fixture, leaving Benfica needing to overturn the aggregate deficit at home. Even in defeat, Benfica would remain alive in the competition because qualification is determined by the combined score across both matches.

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Only after the second leg will it be decided whether Benfica advance to the Europa League third qualifying round or drops into the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round.