Gianni Infantino congratulates Lionel Messi’s Argentina on 2026 World Cup run after loss to Spain

As the 2026 World Cup came to an end, FIFA president Gianni Infantino sent a special message to Lionel Messi and Argentina, who fell in the final to Spain.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has seen the 2026 World Cup become a complete success. Thus, while Spain celebrate their triumph and rub some salt in Argentina’s wounds, Infantino sent a special message to Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team, who are still reeling after a tough ending to a magical tournament.

Determined not to let the trees hide the forest, Infantino took to social media with a congratulatory—some might say commiserative—message for the runners-up, who now turn their sights to the future and the 2030 World Cup, where Argentina’s starting XI may be without Messi.

“What an incredible FIFA World Cup for Argentina! Unforgettable comebacks and a fighting spirit inspired millions and gave football fans around the world moments they will never forget,” Infantino wrote on his Instagram account.

Advertisement

“Returning to the FIFA World Cup Final after lifting the trophy in 2022 is a testament to your lasting excellence. Thank you for helping make this World Cup so special and for competing with such passion until the end.”

Gianni Infantino shakes hands with Lionel Messi after 2026 World Cup final.

Infantino’s message timing

Infantino’s message congratulating Argentina comes at an opportune moment. It arrived amid worldwide criticism aimed at the national team—which Alexis Mac Allister ironically thanked after the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

Meanwhile another household name on the team, Rodrigo De Paul, took aim at conspiracists after the final. Instead, Infantino shined a light on the things Argentina did right rather than focusing on the controversies, most of which extended beyond Messi and his fellow countrymen’s control.

Infantino’s message for Spain

Before conspiracists cling to the message for Messi and Argentina to promote the idea that FIFA president Gianni Infantino favored La Albiceleste, it’s worth noting that he dedicated a post to each of the top four teams in the 2026 World Cup final standings.

“Sixteen years after lifting the trophy in South Africa, Spain are FIFA World Cup champions once again,” Infantino congratulated Spain. “Football has a new golden chapter to celebrate, and this achievement will be remembered for generations. Celebrate with your families, your supporters and your nation. You have earned your place in football history.”