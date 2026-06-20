Which teams have qualified for Round of 32 in 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is getting closer to the Round of 32 as teams make a final push to reach the knockout stages.

The 2026 World Cup is the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams, creating a larger field and a brand-new knockout-stage format. As the group stage progresses, nations are beginning to secure their places in the Round of 32, the first knockout round of the competition.

While many teams remain in contention, only a select few have already booked their tickets to the next phase. It’s not an easy task with so many possible combinations.

Here is a look at which teams have officially advanced so far as the tournament is currently on Matchday 2 for all groups and there’s still a lot to be determined in the next days.

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2026 World Cup: How does qualification to the Round of 32 work?

Under the new 48-team format, the World Cup is divided into 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams from every group automatically qualify for the Round of 32. In addition, the eight best third-place teams across all groups also advance. That means 32 of the tournament’s 48 teams will reach the knockout stage, making qualification more accessible than in previous World Cups.

Which teams have qualified for the Round of 32 in 2026 World Cup?

As of now, three teams have officially secured their places in the Round of 32: Mexico, United States and Germany. Mexico became the first team to clinch qualification after winning their opening two matches of the tournament against South Africa and South Korea.

The USMNT also booked a spot in the Round of 32. After defeating Paraguay in the opener and following that result with a victory over Australia, the Americans reached six points and secured first place in Group D.

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Germany became the third team to officially qualify for the Round of 32 after coming from behind to defeat Ivory Coast 2-1 in Toronto. The victory gave Julian Nagelsmann’s side six points from their first two matches, following the team’s dominant 7-1 win over Curacao in the tournament opener.