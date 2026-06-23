Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE: Lineups confirmed! Cristiano Ronaldo chases first 2026 World Cup win

Portugal face Uzbekistan in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group K match as Cristiano Ronaldo looks to lead his team to their first victory of the tournament. Follow the action with our live minute‑by‑minute updates.

Portugal return to action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday when Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez‘s side face Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium in a crucial Group K showdown. After being held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their tournament opener, the Portuguese enter the match under pressure to secure their first victory and strengthen their chances of advancing to the Round of 32.

The spotlight remains firmly on Ronaldo following criticism of his performance against DR Congo. At 41 years old, Portugal’s captain, who adressed draw against DR Congo, continues to be the focal point of the national team, and discussions surrounding his role have dominated headlines in recent days.

Uzbekistan face an equally important challenge after falling 3-1 to Colombia in the first World Cup match in the nation’s history. Led by striker Eldor Shomurodov, midfielder Otabek Shukurov, defender Abdukodir Khusanov, and rising star Abbosbek Fayzullaev, who scored against Colombia, the Asian side will attempt to keep their qualification hopes alive against one of Europe’s traditional powers.