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Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE: Lineups confirmed! Cristiano Ronaldo chases first 2026 World Cup win

Portugal face Uzbekistan in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group K match as Cristiano Ronaldo looks to lead his team to their first victory of the tournament. Follow the action with our live minute‑by‑minute updates.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (left) and Eldor Shomurodov #14 of Uzbekistan.
© Molly Darlington-David Ramos/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (left) and Eldor Shomurodov #14 of Uzbekistan.

Portugal return to action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday when Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martinez‘s side face Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium in a crucial Group K showdown. After being held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their tournament opener, the Portuguese enter the match under pressure to secure their first victory and strengthen their chances of advancing to the Round of 32.

The spotlight remains firmly on Ronaldo following criticism of his performance against DR Congo. At 41 years old, Portugal’s captain, who adressed draw against DR Congo, continues to be the focal point of the national team, and discussions surrounding his role have dominated headlines in recent days.

Uzbekistan face an equally important challenge after falling 3-1 to Colombia in the first World Cup match in the nation’s history. Led by striker Eldor Shomurodov, midfielder Otabek Shukurov, defender Abdukodir Khusanov, and rising star Abbosbek Fayzullaev, who scored against Colombia, the Asian side will attempt to keep their qualification hopes alive against one of Europe’s traditional powers.

Portugal lineup confirmed

Portugal starting XI: Diogo Costa; Rúben Dias; Renato Veiga; João Cancelo; Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes; João Neves; Vitinha; Cristiano Ronaldo (C); João Félix; Pedro Neto.

Today's referees

The match will be officiated by a FIFA‑appointed crew led by Jalal Jayed (Morocco).

  • Referee: Jalal Jayed (Morocco)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Zakaria Brinsi (Morocco)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Mostafa Akarkad (Morocco)
  • Fourth Official: Abongile Tom (South Africa)
  • Reserve Assistant Referee: Zakhele Siwela (South Africa)

Kickoff time and how to watch

The match between Portugal and Uzbekistan is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Houston Stadium. In the United States, the game will be broadcast live on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan clash in their second 2026 World Cup game in Houston

Welcome to our live blog! This time, Portugal face Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium in Texas, in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After a frustrating draw against DR Congo in their opener, Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martínez’s team enter this match under pressure to secure their first victory and strengthen their chances of advancing from Group K. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates from Houston.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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