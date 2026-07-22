Carson Beck signs $7.4 million deal with Cardinals: How much is Fernando Mendoza entitled to with Raiders?

Carson Beck has put an end to the drama as he signed a $7.4 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. The ball is now in the Las Vegas Raiders' court, as first overall selection, Fernando Mendoza, is set to make much more than Beck.

The first chip has finally fallen, and it may not take long before the domino effect takes over the NFL. Carson Beck is the first of the four unsigned rookie quarterbacks to put pen to paper, and the drama may soon be over. As reported by Ian Rapoport, Beck has signed a four-year, $7.4 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, Fernando Mendoza has yet to sign his rookie deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, which entitles him to a fortune.

Though both rookies faced off in the 2026 College Football National Championship Game, there may be more differences than similarities between Mendoza (22) and Beck (24). Most importantly, Mendoza is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That puts him in line for a ludicrous rookie contract that is planets away from Beck’s $7.4 million deal, as the latter was a third-round selection (65th overall) by the Cardinals.

As reported by Reuters, Mendoza is guaranteed a four-year, $57.2 million contract under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Still, while his earnings are virtually set in stone, he has yet to put pen to paper. The reason for the delay? Mendoza and the Raiders have yet to reach an agreement regarding the signing bonus.

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Signing bonus dispute

According to CBS Sports, Mendoza and his camp are seeking a single lump-sum payment, which isn’t ideal from the Raiders’ point of view. The rookie quarterback isn’t interested in receiving smaller installments over time. Per Reuters, Mendoza is set for $38.1 million signing bonus.

Beck and Mendoza during OTAs.

For some time now, lump-sum bonuses have become the norm for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL. Joe Burrow was paid the entirety of his signing bonus when he signed his rookie deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020, and every No. 1 pick since has followed the same path. The last first overall pick not to receive his signing bonus in a single lump sum was Kyler Murray in 2019 with the Arizona Cardinals.

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The Raiders are used to paying signing bonuses in smaller installments and might not want to abandon that tradition. However, it’s also been a while since they selected first overall (2007, when they picked JaMarcus Russell). Times have changed, and this is the new norm, even if Raider Nation doesn’t love it.

Time’s running out

Beck and the Cardinals reached an agreement at the buzzer, and perhaps the Raiders will do the same with Mendoza. Arizona’s rookies reported to training camp on July 22, the same day Beck was signed to his rookie contract.

As for Las Vegas’ first-year players, they must report to the team facilities on July 23. Whether Mendoza will be signed by then remains uncertain. One thing is clear: if he doesn’t sign his contract, he can’t participate in training camp. And a rookie quarterback expected to start from Day 1 can’t afford such a start, no matter the college football pedigree he brings to the NFL.