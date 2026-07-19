Who is performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show? Full list of artists

The first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show is set to bring together global music icons for a historic performance. Find out which artists have been confirmed and who curated the lineup.

The FIFA World Cup Final has always been about soccer, but the 2026 edition will add a new chapter to the tournament’s history. For the first time, the championship match will feature a halftime show inspired by the Super Bowl.

The production is being organized by FIFA and Global Citizen, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin serving as the show’s curator. Millions of viewers expected to tune in and is set to become one of the most-watched musical performances.

What began with the announcement of Madonna, Shakira and BTS as the original headliners has grown into an even bigger lineup. FIFA later confirmed that Justin Bieber will also co-headline the performance, alongside other artists.

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Performers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show

FIFA and Global Citizen assembled a lineup that brings together artists from pop, Latin music, K-pop, Afrobeats and classical music for the first halftime show in World Cup Final history.

The concert is being produced through a partnership between FIFA and Global Citizen as part of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative designed to raise resources for education and youth soccer programs around the world.

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The match will include an entertainment spectacle inspired by the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, with an estimated performance lasting around 11 minutes. The artists performing in the show are:

Madonna

Madonna was one of the first artists announced as a co-headliner for the historic event. The global pop icon will headline the inaugural FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, adding another milestone to a career that spans more than four decades and includes countless stadium performances around the world.

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Shakira

Shakira will return to soccer’s biggest stage after becoming one of the artists most closely associated with the FIFA World Cup. In addition to co-headlining the halftime show, she is expected to perform “Dai Dai”, the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Burna Boy.

BTS

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Global K-pop sensation BTS is also among the show’s co-headliners. The group will make its first appearance at a FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, bringing one of the largest fan bases in music to an event expected to draw billions of viewers worldwide.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber became the latest superstar added to the lineup after FIFA expanded the list of performers in July. The Canadian singer joins Madonna, Shakira and BTS as one of the show’s official co-headliners, further strengthening the international appeal of the event.

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Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy will represent Afrobeats during the halftime show. He is expected to perform “Dai Dai” with Shakira, highlighting one of the tournament’s signature songs while also taking part in the larger musical celebration.

Gustavo Dudamel

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Renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel will bring an orchestral element to the production. His participation reflects FIFA’s goal of blending different musical genres into a single global performance, making him one of the few classical musicians ever featured in an event of this scale.

PS22 Chorus

The PS22 Chorus, a celebrated children’s choir from New York City, will also perform during the show. FIFA confirmed the choir will appear alongside Coldplay as part of the production, helping deliver the event’s message of unity, education and hope through music.