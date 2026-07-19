Lionel Scaloni says Lionel Messi should be proud despite Argentina’s 2026 World Cup ending

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni praised Lionel Messi following the match, emphasizing that the captain should take immense pride in his 2026 World Cup campaign despite the heartbreaking final loss to Spain.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni offered high praise for Lionel Messi after the match, declaring that the 39-year-old captain should be immensely proud of his remarkable 2026 World Cup run despite the narrow extra-time defeat to Spain.

“The figure of Messi is just… he’s 39 years old!” Scaloni said after the match. “I was absolutely certain he would keep playing for as long as he wanted. I hope he’s proud of his teammates—and I know he is—and that the people are proud, too. In my view, he is the greatest footballer to ever step onto a pitch, regardless of what he’s done in this World Cup.”

In statistical terms, Lionel Messi delivered his most productive World Cup performance yet. He netted 8 goals and recorded 4 assists across the tournament. However, he was unable to secure a second consecutive trophy and lost another final in his career.

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An uncertain future for Argentina

During the post-match press conference, head coach Lionel Scaloni cast doubt on his own future with Argentina. It has been an extraordinary tenure for Scaloni, highlighted by leading La Albiceleste in 2022 to its first World Cup crown since 1986.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.

With Messi seen in tears after the grueling defeat, many fans suspect this was his final World Cup appearance. While he previously suggested this tournament would be his “last dance,” he has yet to make an official decision regarding international retirement.

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Several core members of Argentina’s squad are unlikely to return for the 2030 World Cup. Combined with Scaloni hinting at a potential departure, South American football faces a major period of transition.

Spain capitalizes on the extra man

In the closing moments of regulation time, midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off following a second yellow card. Scaloni noted after the match that the situation could have been avoided, as that single moment dramatically reshaped the contest.

Playing with a one-man advantage, Spain dominated extra time. Ferran Torres—who offered high praise for Messi after the final—struck in the 106th minute to deliver the winning goal, securing La Roja’s second World Cup title.