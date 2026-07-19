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Lionel Messi snubbed: Rodri wins 2026 World Cup Golden Ball in controversial decision

Lionel Messi lost the 2026 World Cup Golden Ball to Rodri, to the dismay of many fans around the world.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina

Rodri was awarded the 2026 World Cup Golden Ball that recognizes him as the best player of the tournament. However, when he received the award, a full New York New Jersey Stadium started to chant the name of Lionel Messi in protest, as they wanted the Argentine to win the award.

This is a developing story…

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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