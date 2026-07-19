Lionel Messi snubbed: Rodri wins 2026 World Cup Golden Ball in controversial decision

Rodri was awarded the 2026 World Cup Golden Ball that recognizes him as the best player of the tournament. However, when he received the award, a full New York New Jersey Stadium started to chant the name of Lionel Messi in protest, as they wanted the Argentine to win the award.

Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII, Super Bowl LX and UFC live events. Specializing in football, soccer, and combat sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College sports, MLB, soccer, boxing, and MMA. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.