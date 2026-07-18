France vs England: Predicted lineups for 2026 World Cup third-place game

France and England meet today in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place game. Here are the predicted lineups for the clash at Miami Stadium.

France and England meet today at Miami Stadium in Florida to decide third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after both nations fell short in the semifinals. The matchup offers one final opportunity to finish the tournament on a high note before turning the page to the next international cycle.

With several implications depending on whether France win, draw, or lose today against England, Les Bleus enter the match after a 2-0 defeat to Spain, while England, led by Harry Kane, suffered a 2-1 loss to Argentina despite taking the lead in the semifinal. FIFA has appointed Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela to officiate Saturday’s contest.

Kylian Mbappe also enters the match tied with Lionel Messi on eight World Cup goals, giving the French captain one last chance to compete for the tournament’s Golden Boot.

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France’s predicted lineup vs England

Under suitable conditions in Miami today, France are expected to rely on the core of the squad that reached the semifinals, with Mbappe leading the attack alongside a talented group of attacking players.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France reacts after the loss vs Spain. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Predicted France XI: Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, Maxence Lacroix, Lucas Digne; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe.

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England’s predicted lineup vs France

With strong attendance expected for today’s match, England are also expected to make only limited changes despite their semifinal disappointment, with Harry Kane continuing to lead the attack in what could be the Three Lions’ final match of the tournament.

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Predicted England XI: Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O’Reilly, Djed Spence; Kobbie Mainoo; Eberechi Eze, Morgan Rogers; Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke.