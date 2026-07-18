Why isn’t Harry Kane starting today for England vs France at the 2026 World Cup?

England takes on France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place match, but one of the biggest surprises on the team sheet is the absence of captain Harry Kane from the starting lineup.

The Bayern Munich striker has been one of England’s most important players throughout the tournament, helping lead the Three Lions to the semifinals before their heartbreaking defeat against Argentina.

His absence immediately sparked questions among supporters, especially considering Kane remains one of the contenders for the tournament’s Golden Boot.

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Why isn’t Harry Kane playing today for England vs France?

Harry Kane is not starting against France because of a technical decision made by Thomas Tuchel. Rather than dealing with an injury or suspension, England’s manager has chosen to rest his captain after an intense World Cup campaign. Tuchel has instead selected an attacking trio of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Ivan Toney to lead England’s frontline in the third-place match.

Is Harry Kane available to play today for England vs France?

Yes. Although he is not in the starting lineup, Harry Kane is available and could play later in the match. The England captain could become a key option during the second half, particularly if the Three Lions need a goal or the game goes to extra time.

Another reason Kane is likely to see minutes is the Golden Boot race. He remains among the tournament’s leading scorers, and additional playing time against France could give him one last opportunity to improve his goal tally before the 2026 World Cup comes to an end.