Emotional Lionel Scaloni, in tears, leaves his Argentina future in doubt after 2026 World Cup

Lionel Scaloni wore his heart on a sleeve and couldn’t fight back tears as he addressed media after the 2026 World Cup final. Asked about his future at the helm of Argentina’s national team, Scaloni couldn’t provide a definite answer. In fact, he rushed to leave the podium as he was taken over by all sorts of emotions.

“I have an idea of what I want. I will complete my contract. I’m grateful to the [Argentine soccer federation, AFA] president [Claudio Tapia] for the opportunity. We tried until the end with the coaching staff and players. I believe it’s fair for me to take some time and decide my future,” Scaloni said during his press conference.

“This place is wonderful, it’s really a dream job. Never in my life had I thought to be in this place. In order to continue we need a lot of things, form a group like this one, which will hardly form again. It pains me in my soul.”

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Before he could muster another word, Scaloni, already sobbing with his voice cracking, walked off the podium and left the room as a round of applause followed him down the tunnel. In a tough moment for Argentina, Scaloni made a bold statement that only raises more questions.

💔 Lionel Scaloni, very emotional in the press conference.



“It hurts me deeply, I’m sorry….” pic.twitter.com/RyA5E0HCDo — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 19, 2026

Scaloni’s future

As things stand, Scaloni is under contract with Argentina through December 2026. He made it clear that he will at least coach through that date. What will happen next? That’s where the uncertainty begins. Scaloni has been one of the most successful coaches Argentina has ever had.

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If they have to deal with the 2026 World Cup defeat, the rumors around Lionel Messi’s potential retirement from the national team, and Scaloni’s exit on top of it all, it may simply be too much to take. When referee Slavko Vincic blew the full-time whistle, all the emotions came crashing down on Argentina.

First, Leandro Paredes stirred up a brawl after Spain defeated Argentina. Later, during the trophy presentation, Messi was seen crying his eyes out after receiving the silver medal. As he donned that medal for the second time in his career, it all finally clicked for Messi: this may have been his last shot at another championship with his country, and it slipped away.

Déjà vu for Argentina

One decade ago, Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile at MetLife Stadium. Exactly ten years later, La Albiceleste fell in another heartbreaking championship game. After the loss to Chile in 2016, Messi shocked the world by announcing his retirement from the national team.

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Perhaps history has repeated itself, only this time it’s Scaloni who has opened the door to a potential exit. And for the time being, Messi has yet to address the media after the final. Who knows if this will truly be the end of an era in every sense of the word.