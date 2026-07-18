Why isn’t Jude Bellingham starting today for England vs France at the 2026 World Cup?

Jude Bellingham has been one of England's standout performers at the 2026 World Cup. However, there are some doubts about his status to play against France.

England face France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place match, a fixture neither team hoped to play after falling short in the semifinals. However, considering the rosters, it’s a blockbuster game in Miami.

Although many supporters consider the third-place match a consolation game, England still have plenty to play for, including the chance to secure their best World Cup finish since winning the tournament in 1966.

One of the biggest questions ahead of kickoff has centered on Jude Bellingham, with fans wondering whether England’s star midfielder will feature after an exhausting World Cup campaign.

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Is Jude Bellingham playing today for England against France?

No. Jude Bellingham won’t start for England against France in the third-place match. Thomas Tuchel and the player have decided rest is the best option for Real Madrid’s midfielder.

Why isn’t Jude Bellingham playing today for England vs France?

Jude Bellingham isn’t playing for England against France to give opportunity to other players with less participation during the tournament. He could come off the bench, but, considering rest is a priority, Jude might not have minutes.