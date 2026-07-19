Lionel Messi loses 2026 World Cup final: How does his record in finals compare to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final marked another dramatic chapter in soccer history, reigniting comparisons between the career records of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in championship matches.

Argentina’s 1–0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has reignited one of soccer’s most enduring debates: how Lionel Messi’s career record in major finals compares to that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The final in North America was decided in extra time when Ferran Torres scored a solo winner for Spain, capitalizing on the momentum built after Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off in regular time.

With this result, Messi has now lost 13 finals across his professional career. By comparison, Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered 15 final losses in various club and international competitions.

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Metric Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Total Career Finals Lost 13 15 International Finals Lost 5 (2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2026) 1 (Euro 2004) Club Finals Lost 8 (Barcelona & Inter Miami) 14 (Sporting, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr)

A difficult night in the 2026 final

Argentina struggled throughout the match against a dominant Spanish side. La Albiceleste could not maintain control of possession, registering zero shots on target compared to Spain’s barrage of over 12 tested attempts.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

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This marks the second World Cup final loss of Messi’s career, following Argentina’s 1–0 extra-time defeat to Germany in 2014. While the captain achieved ultimate glory by lifting the trophy in Qatar in 2022, his bid to lead Argentina to back-to-back world titles fell flat as he struggled to make a decisive impact on the match.

What’s next: Is retirement imminent for Messi?

Whether Messi will retire from international soccer following the 2026 World Cup remains unconfirmed. The 39-year-old skipper has yet to make an official announcement regarding his future. He could potentially remain active through the next Copa América before making a final decision on whether a farewell appearance at the 2030 World Cup is realistic.