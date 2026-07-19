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Lionel Messi loses 2026 World Cup final: How does his record in finals compare to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final marked another dramatic chapter in soccer history, reigniting comparisons between the career records of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in championship matches.

Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesLionel Messi, captain of Argentina

Argentina’s 1–0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has reignited one of soccer’s most enduring debates: how Lionel Messi’s career record in major finals compares to that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The final in North America was decided in extra time when Ferran Torres scored a solo winner for Spain, capitalizing on the momentum built after Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off in regular time.

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With this result, Messi has now lost 13 finals across his professional career. By comparison, Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo has suffered 15 final losses in various club and international competitions.

MetricLionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo
Total Career Finals Lost1315
International Finals Lost5 (2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2026)1 (Euro 2004)
Club Finals Lost8 (Barcelona & Inter Miami)14 (Sporting, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr)

A difficult night in the 2026 final

Argentina struggled throughout the match against a dominant Spanish side. La Albiceleste could not maintain control of possession, registering zero shots on target compared to Spain’s barrage of over 12 tested attempts.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

See also

Video: Spain-Argentina ends in brawl after tense 2026 World Cup final

This marks the second World Cup final loss of Messi’s career, following Argentina’s 1–0 extra-time defeat to Germany in 2014. While the captain achieved ultimate glory by lifting the trophy in Qatar in 2022, his bid to lead Argentina to back-to-back world titles fell flat as he struggled to make a decisive impact on the match.

What’s next: Is retirement imminent for Messi?

Whether Messi will retire from international soccer following the 2026 World Cup remains unconfirmed. The 39-year-old skipper has yet to make an official announcement regarding his future. He could potentially remain active through the next Copa América before making a final decision on whether a farewell appearance at the 2030 World Cup is realistic.

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
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