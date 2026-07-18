Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
World Cup

Why isn’t Jordan Pickford starting today for England vs France in 2026 World Cup third-place game?

England will face France in the 2026 World Cup third-place match without Jordan Pickford in the starting lineup.

Jordan Pickford #1 of England looks dejected after losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesJordan Pickford #1 of England looks dejected after losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final.

France and England face off in their final match of the 2026 World Cup. With a large crowd expected at Miami Stadium, the Three Lions will be without Jordan Pickford in the starting lineup, as head coach Thomas Tuchel has opted to rest his first-choice goalkeeper for tactical reasons.

Dean Henderson will start in Pickford’s place. England will rely on their backup goalkeeper in their final appearance of the tournament after suffering a semifinal defeat to Argentina.

+ Follow us

He is not the only change the manager has made, as Jude Bellingham is also not in the starting lineup. Another high-profile absentee is Harry Kane, meaning England‘s starting XI is as follows:

Dean Henderson; Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence, Jarrel Quansah; Declan Rice (C), Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze; Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney.

Dean Henderson England 2026 World Cup

Dean Henderson #13 of England arrives at the stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match.

Pickford’s outstanding World Cup

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Jordan Pickford once again proved to be the backbone of the Three Lions, playing all 660 minutes across England’s 7 matches. While he conceded 8 goals throughout the tournament, his statistics only tell half the story.

See also

England’s FIFA ranking updated ahead of 2026 World Cup third-place game vs France

Pickford delivered multiple world-class performances—including a vital 5-save display against Norway in the quarter-finals and crucial stops against Argentina in the semi-finals—constantly rescuing an English side that frequently fell back under heavy pressure.

Despite England’s heartbreaking 2-1 elimination by Argentina in the semi-finals, Pickford stood out as one of the tournament’s top goalkeepers, keeping his team alive until the final seconds.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions