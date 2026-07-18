Why isn’t Jordan Pickford starting today for England vs France in 2026 World Cup third-place game?

England will face France in the 2026 World Cup third-place match without Jordan Pickford in the starting lineup.

France and England face off in their final match of the 2026 World Cup. With a large crowd expected at Miami Stadium, the Three Lions will be without Jordan Pickford in the starting lineup, as head coach Thomas Tuchel has opted to rest his first-choice goalkeeper for tactical reasons.

Dean Henderson will start in Pickford’s place. England will rely on their backup goalkeeper in their final appearance of the tournament after suffering a semifinal defeat to Argentina.

He is not the only change the manager has made, as Jude Bellingham is also not in the starting lineup. Another high-profile absentee is Harry Kane, meaning England‘s starting XI is as follows:

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Dean Henderson; Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence, Jarrel Quansah; Declan Rice (C), Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze; Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney.

Dean Henderson #13 of England arrives at the stadium before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match.

Pickford’s outstanding World Cup

During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Jordan Pickford once again proved to be the backbone of the Three Lions, playing all 660 minutes across England’s 7 matches. While he conceded 8 goals throughout the tournament, his statistics only tell half the story.

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Pickford delivered multiple world-class performances—including a vital 5-save display against Norway in the quarter-finals and crucial stops against Argentina in the semi-finals—constantly rescuing an English side that frequently fell back under heavy pressure.

Despite England’s heartbreaking 2-1 elimination by Argentina in the semi-finals, Pickford stood out as one of the tournament’s top goalkeepers, keeping his team alive until the final seconds.