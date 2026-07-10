Who is the referee for Spain vs Belgium today at the 2026 World Cup?

Spain and Belgium will be officiated by a big-time referee as both teams hope to get to the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup.

Spain and Belgium face off in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals with the goal of making it into the final four of the tournament. A very well-known referee is going to be officiating the match.

FIFA appointed Michael Oliver as the referee for Spain vs Belgium. Both assistants will also be English, but plenty of the rest of the referee lineup comes from a varied arrange of nations.

Referee : Michael Oliver (England)

: Michael Oliver (England) Assistant Referee 1: Stuart Burt (England)

Stuart Burt (England) Assistant Referee 2 : James Mainwaring (England)

: James Mainwaring (England) Fourth Referee : Ramon Abatti (Brazil)

: Ramon Abatti (Brazil) Fifth Referee : Rafael Alves (Brazil)

: Rafael Alves (Brazil) VAR : Jarred Gillett (England)

: Jarred Gillett (England) Assistant VAR: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)

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Michael Oliver in 2026 World Cup

Michael Oliver has been appointed to four matches during the 2026 World Cup, officiating high-stakes games through both the group and knockout stages. These are the matches Oliver has officiated:

Referee, Michael Oliver of England.

Match Phase Yellow Cards Red Cards VAR Reviews Netherlands 5–1 Sweden Group Stage 6 0 None Norway 1–4 France Group Stage 2 0 None Canada 0–3 Morocco Round of 16 5 0 None

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This is a record game for Michael Oliver

Spain vs Belgium is a milestone game for Michael Oliver. This game will make Oliver the English referee with the most World Cup matches officiated in history (7). Also, Michael Oliver could’ve had more games, as he missed one due to injury.

Michael Oliver missed his first scheduled game in the 2026 World Cup due to a minor injury, but he was poised to referee the Ivory Coast vs Ecuador game all the way back in the 2026 World Cup Matchday 1.