What happens if Spain win, tie or lose vs Belgium today at the 2026 World Cup?

Spain and Belgium meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Find out what happens if Spain win, tie, or lose today's knockout match.

Spain and Belgium meet today at Los Angeles Stadium in the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a place in the semifinals on the line. The winner will move one step closer to the title and earn a showdown with France.

Lamine Yamal‘s squad has emerged as one of the tournament favorites after finishing first in Group H and defeating Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32 before edging Portugal 1-0 in a hard-fought Round of 16 clash. Mikel Oyarzabal has led La Roja’s attack with four goals, while Mikel Merino scored the decisive winner against Portugal.

Belgium also arrive full of confidence after an impressive knockout run. The Red Devils staged a dramatic comeback to eliminate Senegal before cruising to a 4-1 victory over the United States in the Round of 16, booking another quarterfinal appearance. Spain will wear their home uniform, while Belgium play with their away kit.

Advertisement

What happens if Spain beat Belgium?

If Spain defeat Belgium, La Roja will advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Spain would face France on Tuesday, July 14, at 3:00 p.m. ET at Dallas Stadium. Belgium would be eliminated from the tournament.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with teammates. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

What happens if Spain and Belgium tie?

A draw after 90 minutes will not decide the winner because knockout-stage matches at the World Cup cannot end level. If Spain and Belgium are tied after regulation time, the match will go into 30 minutes of extra time, divided into two 15-minute periods.

Advertisement

Let’s keep in mind that there is no golden goal at the World Cup. If the score remains equal after extra time, the winner will be determined by a penalty shootout. The winner of the shootout advances to the semifinals, while the losing team is eliminated.

What happens if Spain lose today?

If Spain, one of the eight countries that have won the World Cup, lose, their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign will end in the quarterfinals, eliminating one of the tournament favorites before the semifinals. A victory would send the Red Devils into their first World Cup semifinal since the 2018 tournament, where they would face France.