England’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup quarterfinal vs Norway

England have delivered a strong campaign at the 2026 World Cup, arriving in the quarterfinals against Norway with consistent performances since the group stage. The Three Lions finished first in Group L ahead of Croatia, Ghana and Panama, confirming their status as one of the tournament favorites.

They opened with an important 4-2 victory over Croatia, got a draw against Ghana (0-0), and closed the phase with a 2-0 win over Panama. Those results secured the top spot in the group and a favorable path into the knockout rounds.

England then showed resilience in the Round of 32, coming from behind to defeat DR Congo. In the Round of 16, they eliminated Mexico in a thrilling match at Estadio Azteca, advancing to the quarterfinals after one of the most dramatic games of the tournament. However, what happens today against Norway will probably define England’s World Cup campaign.

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What is England’s FIFA ranking?

England are currently ranked No. 4 in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,871.39 points. Throughout the 2026 World Cup, England have maintained their position in the ranking and remains behind only France, Spain and Argentina in the current standings. It’s better than Norway’s FIFA ranking.

The team’s point total has been shaped by several key results during the tournament. England gained 19.66 points for their victory over Croatia in the group stage. The draw against Ghana resulted in a deduction of 17.86 points, while the win over Panama added 10.64 points to the total.

In the knockout rounds, England continued to collect ranking points. The comeback victory over DR Congo in the Round of 32 brought 10.51 points, and the victory over Mexico in the Round of 16 added another 20.42 points. Those results have helped England maintain their place among the world’s top-ranked national teams.