What happens if England win, tie or lose vs Norway today at the 2026 World Cup?

England and Norway clash in Miami today at the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, with a semifinal berth up for grabs.

England face Norway in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup in one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament. The game between England and Norway in Miami features a high-profile striker matchup between Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, two of the most prolific forwards in soccer.

England survived a difficult test in the Round of 16 by defeating Mexico 3-2 at Estadio Azteca. Despite playing with one man fewer for more than half an hour, the Three Lions secured a dramatic victory to advance to the quarterfinals, doing their trademark celebration by singing ‘Wonderwall.’

Meanwhile, Norway have emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the tournament. After eliminating Brazil in the Round of 16, the Scandinavians strengthened their reputation as a true dark horse and will now look to produce another major upset against England. This is already the furthest Norway have ever gone at a World Cup, but they want to write even bigger history in 2026.

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What happens if England win against Norway?

If England defeat Norway, the Three Lions will advance to the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. They would face the winner of the Argentina vs Switzerland quarterfinal on Wednesday, July 15, at 3:00 PM (ET) in Atlanta.

England have reached the World Cup semifinals only three times in their history: 1966, 1990, and 2018. A victory over Norway would therefore mark another significant achievement for the national team. England’s lone World Cup title came in 1966, and they’ve been craving for a second triumph.

For Norway, a defeat would mean elimination from the tournament, although reaching the quarterfinals would still represent the best World Cup performance in the country’s history.

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What happens if England and Norway tie?

If England and Norway are tied at the end of regular time, the match will proceed to extra time, which is 30 minutes long and is split into two 15-minute halves. If no winner is determined after extra time, the quarterfinal will be decided by a penalty shootout. There is no golden goal at the World Cup.

What happens if England lose today against Norway in 2026 World Cup?

If England lose to Norway, the Three Lions will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. Such a result would be a major disappointment for England, whose only World Cup title remains the 1966 triumph on home soil.

For Norway, a victory would secure a historic place in the semifinals, where they would face the winner of Argentina vs Switzerland on Wednesday, July 15. A possible clash between Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi.