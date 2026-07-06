Mexico’s 2026 World Cup journey came to a heartbreaking end after a dramatic 3-2 defeat to England in the Round of 16 at a packed Estadio Azteca. It was one of the best games during the tournament.

More than 80,000 supporters witnessed an unforgettable match in which El Tri played with a numerical advantage for much of the second half but could not capitalize. The result ended Mexico’s dream of making a deep run on home soil despite an encouraging group-stage campaign.

With Javier Aguirre’s tenure coming to an end, attention immediately shifted toward the future and the man expected to lead the next generation of Mexican players to the 2030 World Cup.

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Who will be Mexico’s next head coach?

Rafael Marquez is expected to become Mexico’s next head coach on a four-year contract. Following the loss to England, Javier Aguirre confirmed that his time with the national team had come to an end while publicly expressing his confidence in Marquez as his successor.

“I say goodbye to the national team. I say goodbye to the Estadio Azteca. This was my last match here. I leave with tremendous pride. I gave Rafael Marquez a big hug because he continues this project. Four great years are ahead of him. There is a solid foundation.”

The comments effectively marked the passing of the torch from one of Mexico’s most experienced managers to one of their greatest players. However, it is important to note that the Mexican Soccer Federation has yet to make an official announcement.

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Who is Rafael Marquez?

Rafael Marquez is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in Mexican soccer history. During his time at FC Barcelona between 2003 and 2010, he established himself as one of the club’s finest center-backs, winning multiple domestic and international trophies while becoming a key figure in one of soccer’s greatest teams. His success as a player has been followed by a promising coaching career.

What is Rafael Marquez coaching experience?

Before joining the Mexican national team setup, Rafael Marquez managed FC Barcelona Atletic between 2022 and 2024. His work with Barcelona’s reserve side earned widespread praise for developing young talent and implementing an attractive, possession-based style of play.

Those performances helped pave the way for his move into the Mexican national team coaching staff and ultimately positioned him as the favorite to take over after Javier Aguirre’s departure.

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Now, Marquez is expected to lead Mexico into a new era, with the long-term objective of building a team capable of competing at the 2030 World Cup. It’s going to be a huge challenge.