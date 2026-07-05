England’s path to potential final in updated 2026 World Cup bracket after beating Mexico

England survived a thriller against co-host Mexico at Estadio Azteca to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. Their path to the final now looks more clear than ever.

England hung on for the win by the skin of their teeth and are through to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. While Mexico have been eliminated on home soil at the iconic Estadio Azteca (renamed Mexico City Stadium for the tournament), the Three Lions will gear up to face Norway next in the 2026 World Cup.

England survived their toughest test yet at the 2026 World Cup and have reason to dream. The Three Lions showed their teeth and claws in a hostile environment, playing at altitude in Mexico City against Mexico, and fans have reason to believe soccer’s biggest trophy might be coming home after all.

Thomas Tuchel’s side can’t afford to lose sight of its next opponents, the Norwegian Vikings, who eliminated Brazil and are determined to shock the world again. Norway will be rowing into the upcoming battle in Miami, while the Three Lions will lick their wounds for a moment before getting back to work.

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Looking ahead at the 2026 World Cup bracket, England can see the path before them. Their road to the World Cup final is clear, though far from simple, and possibly lined with eternal rivals.

Harry Kane #9 of England

England’s path to World Cup final

Next, England will take on Norway in the quarterfinals, which will be played at Miami Stadium on July 11. If the Three Lions advance to the semifinals, they will face either Argentina, Egypt, Colombia, or Switzerland. Clearly, La Albiceleste would make for the most intriguing showdown, but none of them would be an easy matchup for the Englishmen.

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As for the grand final, England could come up against several teams: France (who also dream with their path to a potential final), Morocco, Spain, Portugal, United States, or Belgium. Those are the six teams England could face in the 2026 World Cup final. If the Three Lions fall in the semifinals (as they did in 2018), they could also face one of those six teams in the third-place game. However, it wouldn’t generate nearly as much hype or as many storylines.

Round Possible opponent Quarterfinals Norway Semifinals Argentina, Egypt, Colombia, or Switzerland Final France, Morocco, Spain, Portugal, United States, or Belgium

England’s dream is alive and well

England delivered a statement victory with their 3-2 win over Mexico in the Round of 16. Although Mexico had lost each of their last seven Round of 16 appearances at a World Cup, they hadn’t lost an official game at Estadio Azteca in 13 years. England finally showed their resilience and proved they won’t be fazed by a hostile environment or the altitude in Mexico City.

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If fans needed one reason to believe this year could be different, this performance did just that. Six decades have passed since England’s first—and only—World Cup title. It’s taken far too long, but maybe the wait will finally pay off. England are now just three wins away.