What happened to Jordan Henderson after England win vs Mexico in 2026 World Cup at Estadio Azteca?

Jordan Henderson unexpectedly became one of the biggest talking points on social media following England’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

As the England players celebrated with thousands of supporters behind one of the goals at Estadio Azteca, Henderson attempted to jump over an advertising board to return to the field.

Instead, his foot caught the barrier, causing him to fall awkwardly onto the pitch. The Brentford midfielder immediately grabbed his left arm in obvious pain, fearing the worst after landing heavily on it.

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What happened to Jordan Henderson?

The injury occurred after the final whistle during England’s celebrations. Jordan Henderson’s awkward fall instantly raised concerns among teammates and medical staff, who rushed to evaluate the veteran midfielder on the field before helping him off. The incident overshadowed part of England’s celebrations after one of the most memorable victories of the tournament.

Is Jordan Henderson out of the World Cup?

Yes. Jordan Henderson has officially been ruled out of the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after doctors confirmed he suffered a fractured wrist during the post-match celebrations at Estadio Azteca. The injury requires surgery, bringing his tournament to an unfortunate end just as England secured its place in the quarterfinals.

A major blow for England

Although Henderson was not always a starter, his leadership and experience made him one of Thomas Tuchel’s most trusted players throughout the tournament.

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England will now have to continue its World Cup campaign without one of its veteran leaders as it prepares for the quarterfinals, hoping the injury does not disrupt the momentum created by its dramatic victory over Mexico.