Why did Jarell Quansah get a red card vs Mexico and what does it mean for England at the 2026 World Cup?

Jarell Quansah was sent off during England's Round of 16 against Mexico, complicating things for the Three Lions.

England defender Jarell Quansah committed a harsh, dangerous tackle on Mexico’s Jesus Gallardo which was initially overlooked by match referee Alireza Faghani. However, after a VAR review, the official decided to show the defender a red card.

Although Folarin Balogun’s recently lifted suspension by FIFA leaves room for speculation, if it all goes according to the rules, Quansah will have to serve a one-game suspension in the 2026 World Cup when England take on Norway in the quarterfinals. Had England been eliminated in the Round of 16, the suspension would have had to be served in the Three Lions’ next official match..

As for the remainder of the game, England were down to 10 players as Quansah was sent off and couldn’t have his place filled in by another player on the team. Despite being shorthanded, England extended their lead shortly after the red card thanks to a goal from the spot by Harry Kane. Even though Mexico trimmed the lead, the Three Lions held on to a nail-biting 3-2 victory to move on and knock Mexico out of the tournament.

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England’s first red card

Quansah’s reckless foul against Gallardo during England’s matchup with Mexico will cost England in the conduct score. Fortunately for the Three Lions, Fair Play points at the 2026 World Cup are no longer important in the knockout stage. Quansah was the first English player to be sent off.

Quansah’s tackle for which he was sent off versus Mexico.

From Mexico’s perspective, Quansah was the fourth opposing player to be sent off during the 2026 World Cup. No other team has seen more opponents shown red cards than El Tri. However, before there’s any speculation, all of the red cards were undeniable, and Mexico had a red card of their own—Cesar Montes in the tournament’s curtain-raiser.

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England are in trouble

While England managed to weather the storm—both literally and figuratively—and advance past Mexico, they are now knee-deep in trouble. With Quansah ineligible to play in the quarterfinals against Norway, Thomas Tuchel may have to improvise.

The only option at right back is Reece James, who didn’t play against Mexico and has been unable to practice due to a hamstring injury. The decision to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold off the 2026 World Cup roster could come back to bite Tuchel and the Three Lions when they least expect it, just when things were looking up.

If James isn’t healthy enough to play in the next round, Tuchel will have to roll up his sleeves and come up with a plan to address the injury and suspension-riddled right back position.

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Red cards galore at the 2026 World Cup

With Quansah’s red card, the total has climbed at the 2026 World Cup. Quansah’s ejection was the tournament’s 13th red card. Whether it proves to be a lucky 13 or not, only time will tell for the Three Lions.

The 2026 World Cup is still a long way from breaking the record for the most red cards in a single tournament. That mark is still held by the 2006 World Cup, which saw 28 players sent off. The current tournament is nearly halfway there, and there are still several games left to play in the Round of 16.

Another red card on Mexico City’s tab

As for the iconic Estadio Azteca (renamed Mexico City Stadium), it has seen the most red cards of any 2026 World Cup venue so far. Five red cards have been shown at the stadium, which sits 2,200 meters above sea level.

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Prior to Quansah’s dismissal, the most recent red card had been shown to Piero Hincapie, who was sent off for covering his mouth during Mexico’s 2-0 win over Ecuador. Perhaps someone should write a scientific paper on whether the altitude in Mexico City and at Estadio Azteca also affects the number of red cards.