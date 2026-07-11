What’s the weather and temperature in Kansas City today for Argentina vs Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina and Switzerland are gearing up for a high-stakes 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash, with the forecast and playing temperature now officially confirmed for the crucial knockout match.

One of the most intriguing matchups of the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals features a must-watch clash between Argentina and Switzerland today, setting up a thrilling rematch of their memorable encounter from the exact same stage at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Kansas City plays host to Argentina vs. Switzerland, with Mother Nature cooperating perfectly for kickoff. Weather forecasts call for pristine conditions, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day giving way to clear skies by night, featuring a comfortable peak temperature of 88°F (31°C) and a low of 66°F (19°C).

A capacity crowd is expected at Kansas City Stadium as Argentina and Switzerland power fight to punch their ticket to the semifinals, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad knowing their potential scenarios if win, tie or lose to a resilient Swiss side.

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Switzerland will look to veteran captain Granit Xhaka to pull the strings in midfield, while relying on the explosive Ruben Vargas to create danger down the left wing, especially with standard option Johan Manzambi out. It will be time for striker Breel Embolo to step up.

Gemeinsam für den ersten Schweizer WM-Halbfinal 👊

Ensemble pour la première demi-finale suisse en Coupe du monde

Insieme verso la prima semifinale svizzera ai Mondiali pic.twitter.com/ZStiozmft2 — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) July 11, 2026

The last World Cup clash between Argentina and Switzerland

With both nations primed for a tactical chess match, the tension is palpable as Switzerland seeks long-awaited revenge for that heartbreaking 2014 exit. In their previous tournament meeting, La Albiceleste narrowly outlasted the Swiss in a grueling 1-0 extra-time thriller.

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In that defensive stalemate, an Argentinian side marshaled by Messi finally broke the deadlock when Angel Di Maria scored a dramatic, late winner. That goal propelled Argentina into a semifinal matchup against the Netherlands, setting up their eventual run to the final against Germany.

Despite the bitter exit, that 2014 tournament marked an outstanding run for a golden Swiss generation led by Xherdan Shaqiri, who isn’t playing at the World Cup in 2026, a legacy this modern Switzerland squad is desperate to eclipse with an upset victory today.